Silicon Valley Supply Chain Fixer Flexport Tops the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

By Julia Boorstin, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlexport tops the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50, one of 10 logistics companies to make the annual list. The freight technology start-up, led by CEO and founder Ryan Petersen, is tackling supply chain issues that are roiling the global economy. The logistics business is a "massive, massive space with very,...

freightwaves.com

What price will the supply chain pay for resiliency?

At one time, a factory in Denmark run by pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR: NVO) made half of the world’s supply of insulin. Willy Shih, Robert and Jane Cizik professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, visited the site and was told that Novo kept a five-year supply of the product in the deep freeze. According to Shih, the company had vowed to never run out a product that people’s lives depended upon.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Fox Logistics expands offering with freight automation platform Boxton

Asset-based 3PL Fox Logistics announced Wednesday the acquisition of freight automation platform Boxton. The deal expands Fox Logistics’ freight capabilities globally to include ocean and air services. San Diego-based Boxton’s platform automates freight quotes via artificial intelligence and API connectivity. The deal is expected to add 150 global customers...
INDUSTRY
State
California State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
#Supply Chains#Greenhouse Gas#Cnbc#Ibisworld
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
CBS News

Chinese hackers took trillions in intellectual property from about 30 multinational companies

A yearslong malicious cyber operation spearheaded by the notorious Chinese state actor, APT 41, has siphoned off an estimated trillions in intellectual property theft from approximately 30 multinational companies within the manufacturing, energy and pharmaceutical sectors. A new report by Boston-based cybersecurity firm, Cybereason, has unearthed a malicious campaign —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

This 49-year-old CEO used lessons from Amazon and Google to build a $1.5 billion start-up

Faisal Masud knows what it takes to make a multibillion-dollar company thrive. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades working his way up the executive ranks at Amazon, Google, eBay and Staples. Now, he's trying to implement lessons from those successful firms as the CEO of Fabric, a Seattle-based e-commerce start-up that launched in 2016 and is valued at $1.5 billion. (The company stylizes its name as "fabric," to avoid confusion with online insurance company Fabric Technologies.)
SEATTLE, WA

