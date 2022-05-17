Princess Kay of the Milky Way Candidates

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter a three-year hiatus, dairy princesses from across. Minnesota convened at the Dairy Promotion and Leadership Event held May 13-14 at. Delta Hotel in Minneapolis. The weekend included opportunities for networking,. leadership workshops and a chance to compete for a finalist spot for Princess Kay of. the Milky Way....

Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

BA.4, BA.5 COVID variants found in Twin Cities wastewater

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials say that two omicron variants have been found in Twin Cities wastewater. The Minnesota Department of Health says an April 29th sample showed evidence of BA.4 and BA.5 in Met Council wastewater samples. A spokesperson with the MDH says there is an increase in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson makes three personnel moves

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson made three key personnel moves. Jim DeRocher has been named superintendent. He previously was a superintendent at Greiner Construction in Minneapolis. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Landscape Architecture from Anoka Technical College – Anoka. Anthony Mondry was hired as a as a reality capture...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckersspine.com

Minnesota orthopedic group hit with $111M negligence verdict

A jury has awarded a man more than $111 million in damages as a result of alleged negligent care provided by Sartell, Minn.-based St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in relation to surgery on his left leg, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for Minnesota on May 17. Five...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report

Two state House committees held a joint hearing Tuesday to discuss a recent state report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discriminating against people based on their race. Republicans laid blame at the feet of Minneapolis city officials — virtually all Democrats — while Democrats said it’s time to hold police accountable for misconduct.   The post Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

