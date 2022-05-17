To The Heroes

Randy J. Hawkey, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side. He was born September 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Tommie J. and Phyllis “Perky” (Elliot) Hawkey. Randy was a 1977 graduate of Paulding High School. He married Terria J. Jennings on September 28, 1979, in Hicksville, Ohio. Randy worked as a laborer at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville, Ohio, until their closure in 2004, when he then became the full-time family babysitter, and stay-at-home Papaw. Randy loved spending time with his family and caring for his many grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, Survivor and college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.
