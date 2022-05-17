ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

To The Heroes

wbnowqct.com
 2 days ago

In Bryan…a handful of local law enforcement officials and dignitaries gathered Monday to honor officers who died in the line of service....

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbnowqct.com

Randy J. Hawkey, 63

Randy J. Hawkey, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side. He was born September 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Tommie J. and Phyllis “Perky” (Elliot) Hawkey. Randy was a 1977 graduate of Paulding High School. He married Terria J. Jennings on September 28, 1979, in Hicksville, Ohio. Randy worked as a laborer at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville, Ohio, until their closure in 2004, when he then became the full-time family babysitter, and stay-at-home Papaw. Randy loved spending time with his family and caring for his many grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, Survivor and college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.
HICKSVILLE, OH
wbnowqct.com

Smallwood In Court

A Pioneer area resident is accused of attempted murder by a Williams County grand jury. Joshua Smallwood is said to have grabbed a woman by her neck, strangling her and throwing her to the ground on May 4. Smallwood was previously convicted of felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence in a 2015 Williams County case. In that incident, he was accused of confining a female victim inside a home, beating her and using a knife to inflict injuries over a six-hour period. He was sentenced to serve four years behind bars and three years on community control in that case. Officials say he also has prior convictions for aggravated arson, burglary and violation of a protection order. Attempted murder charges and more in the case. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25th. Smallwood could face up to 26 years in prison, if convicted.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

Diane K. Gilbert, 69

Diane K. Gilbert, 69 years of Montpelier, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with her family at her side. Diane was born November 14, 1952, in Montpelier, to the late LaMar C. and Marjorie I. (Watson) Custar. Diane was a 1970 graduate of Montpelier High School. The day after graduation, Diane began a new job with the Ohio Gas Company, where she served for the past 51 years, finishing her career as a Billing and Data Systems Coordinator. Diane was a member of New Hope Community Church, Bryan. She was also active in the Great Banquet Community in Bryan. Diane enjoyed sewing, reading, making crafts, hanging out with her bible study group and mostly spending time with those she loved the most, her family.
MONTPELIER, OH
wbnowqct.com

Fatal Bike V Semi

A motorcycle crash claims the life of an Orland man. Officials tell reporters…Kenneth Steele, 74, and his passenger 75-year-old Janice Steele were on the motorcycle, eastbound on State Road 120. In the other direction…someone is trying to make a left turn…into the path of the motorcycle. Both riders are ejected from the vehicle. Kenneth Steele dies instantly…his passenger…is in critical condition at this hour. SR 120 was closed for 2 hours for the post-crash investigation.
ORLAND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Williams County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, OH
County
Williams County, OH
City
Defiance, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Bryan, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Defiance, OH
Crime & Safety
wbnowqct.com

Crash Kills One

A Kendallville man dies in a crash with a semi early, outside Garrett, on S.R. 8, near the Walmart Distribution Center. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious and trapped in his car. 24-year-old, Mark Sloan was freed and taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Investigators believe Sloan westbound…when he crossed over the center line and collided…head-on with the eastbound big rig. The car spun around and landed in the grass. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
wbnowqct.com

A Welcome Change

Williams County residents can say goodbye to repeated Alert86 calls at 2 a.m. once the county transfers to a new provider in June. Officials say…the mass notification system will be under a new provider in a few weeks, switching from Hyper-Reach to a company called Regroup. The new system will offer notifications for weather, county emergencies and community notifications, including: community-specific alerts, utility notifications, missing person, peak alerts and community events. It can also be set for each notification type. That means people can choose to get a 3 a.m. notification for a tornado in the county and not for a fog alert, for example.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

Pipe Project Approaches

The Village of Swanton is among 48 public water systems to receive funding to take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The pipe mapping projects will take place in 31 counties. All applicants are receiving their full funding request of up to $50,000. Swanton gets $43,367. Newer subdivisions…like Ashberry Farms and Willow Run will not be included because they were built after an amendment of the Safe Drinking Water Act…prohibiting the use of lead…was passed. Assessing lead service lines within Swanton will begin with the review of approximately 750 taps. The Village opted for excavation of these taps in order to verify the construction material.
SWANTON, OH
wbnowqct.com

Playtime…Coming Soon.

In Edon…Walz Park is in line for new playground equipment after a successful fundraising effort. Officials say…it started in June and raised $150,000 for new, wooden playground equipment. The village put the equipment up for bid and Cedar Works received it for around $106,000 dollars.
EDON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy