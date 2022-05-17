To The Heroes

A Pioneer area resident is accused of attempted murder by a Williams County grand jury. Joshua Smallwood is said to have grabbed a woman by her neck, strangling her and throwing her to the ground on May 4. Smallwood was previously convicted of felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence in a 2015 Williams County case. In that incident, he was accused of confining a female victim inside a home, beating her and using a knife to inflict injuries over a six-hour period. He was sentenced to serve four years behind bars and three years on community control in that case. Officials say he also has prior convictions for aggravated arson, burglary and violation of a protection order. Attempted murder charges and more in the case. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25th. Smallwood could face up to 26 years in prison, if convicted.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO