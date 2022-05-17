ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Ag News – Crop Progress & Condition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms and heavy rainfall limited farmers to 2.4 days. 15, 2022, according to USDA’s National Agricultural. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very. 35 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were. rated 0 percent...

WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Planting Falls Way Behind in North Dakota and Minnesota

(NDAgConnection.com) – Last year at this time, 39% of North Dakota potatoes had been planted. So far this year, no potatoes have been reported planted in the latest USDA-NASS Crop Progress & Condition Report. Average potato planting progress for this date is 24% complete. Things aren’t much better in...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Northern Minnesota sees some of the highest gas prices in the state

ST. LOUIS CO., MN-- St. Louis, Itasca, and Cook Counties are showing some of the highest gas prices in Minnesota. Those prices are near $4.19 a gallon, according to AAA. The only spot in the state with higher average prices is southeast Minnesota with prices around $4.24 a gallon. As...
COOK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization Rate Surpasses High Risk Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota health leaders promote COVID pills as cases, hospitalizations increase

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - As COVID-19 cases increase, Minnesota health leaders are encouraging doctors to make patients more aware of treatment options. Hospital leaders told FOX 9 that Jan Malcolm, the commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health, sent an email on Tuesday asking them to make patients more aware of the current COVID-19 virus conditions in Minnesota and make sure treatment options, especially oral antivirals, are available for everyone who is eligible.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,581 newly reported cases and six reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,569. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 16. The coronavirus variant that is...
MINNESOTA STATE
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins. “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: T-Storm Warnings Across Southern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thunderstorms are developing Thursday afternoon over southern Minnesota. Several counties along the Iowa border and in southeastern Minnesota are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, counties to the north, including those in the Twin Cities metro, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Get the latest updates below: Update (4:57 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Dunn County is western Wisconsin until 5:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Menomonie WI, Tainter Lake WI and Colfax WI until 5:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!...
MINNESOTA STATE

