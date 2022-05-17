ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Mercantile hosts market to help Iowa small business owners

By Zach Fisher
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shopping local is something all metro business communities have highlighted since people were able to start shopping in-person again after the initial wave of COVID-19.

A market on Sunday aimed to help connect local customers with local businesses. At the Des Moines Mercantile Market there was food, live music, and local craftsmanship on display for people.

The organizer of the event said that she had been thinking of utilizing an event like this for a while and it finally came together. She also added how many vendors were at the market on Sunday.

“So we have about 26 in our lot right now, 31 total,” said Mallory Richardson, the owner of Des Moines Mercantile. “We thought why not make a day of it to expose them to more people and get them business and for more people to learn what they make.”

Richardson said she wants to plan on this market taking place twice a year; and added that the turnout was great during the five hours the event was running.

It was not just metro businesses that set up shop for customers to see; it was businesses from around the state. One pillow company from Clear Lake depends on these types of events to keep their business running.

“This is basically how we get our sales done for the year, we hit three or four of these. Try to hit some bigger ones, this is a smaller one,” said Mark Borgman, one of the owners of Torn & Tattered. “But we have been selling our pillow to Mallory here at Des Moines Mercantile for a while so we decided to do this show.”

Borgman added that these pop-up shops help their customers see their work firsthand instead of over the internet. A company from Des Moines explained why these markets are good for getting their brand name out there.

“We have done this pop-up market stuff, it has been really good for us,” said Mike Vallely, the owner of Street Plant. “Most of our business is e-commerce but that is not an experience getting to interact with people. And I think more and more so it is about being out and interacting with people.”

Vallely added that it is less about the sales on market days, rather than letting people see their clothes and custom skateboards.

