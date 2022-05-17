1968 Lexington hotel to be converted to ‘technologically advanced’ senior independent living

A Lexington hotel on the city’s north side will soon be converted to a 135-unit senior independent living facility that will also include a memory care unit for people with dementia.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved a zone change and a conditional use permit May 5 for the Ramada by Wyndham at 2143 N. Broadway.

The plans call for the hotel to be converted to 110 independent living units and 25 memory care units.

There will be one bedroom, studios and some units that can be transitioned to two-bedrooms, said Solvida Living Lexington officials.

“We are also going to have a transitional care unit for spouses of people who may have cognitive impairments,” said James Vogel, president and founder of Solvida Development Group out of Colorado. The company is redeveloping the 1968 hotel that was owned by companies associated with Leona Helmsley, a business woman and hotelier known for her outrageous behavior who was once dubbed “The Queen of Mean.”

The memory care unit will be built at the back of the complex and have its own fencing and security system. An outdoor pool in the center of the complex will be removed to create a green interior courtyard for residents. That courtyard will have a nature area, outdoor musical instruments and an exercise area that will include balance equipment, Vogel said.

The Ramada Inn on North Broadway near Interstate 75 will soon become a senior independent living center with a memory care unit. Beth Musgrave /bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

The plans call for keeping a second pool at the exterior of the property for residents to use for therapy and water aerobics, Vogel said.

“Our core mission is to serve an under-served population,” said Vogel. Most senior housing is expensive and many middle class retirees are being priced out of the market.

By reusing and rehabbing hotels, Solvida can cut costs and make senior independent living affordable for middle class seniors.

“Our construction costs are far below the costs of new construction,” Vogel said.

Connections to Helmsley family

Market research shows Lexington needs more mid-tier senior independent living and memory care.

“We found this beautiful building with great bones,” Vogel said. “We also liked the area.”

The hotel has an interesting history.

The hotel was purchased by the Helmsley family in 1979 and operated under its Harley Hotel brand. It is believed to be one of 10 hotels the Helmsley family owned and operated outside of New York City.

“We were told that Leona Helmsley stayed there,” Vogel said. The hotel is close to many well-known thoroughbred farms.

Helmsley, who was convicted of tax evasion, also served her prison term at Lexington Federal Medical Center, according to media reports. Helmsley took a private jet to Louisville and arrived at the minimum security private prison by limousine, according to a Los Angeles Times 1992 story. Helmsley died in 2007.

It is also close to the site of the former Joyland Amusement Park , which shuttered in 1963 after operating for more than 40 years. Mary Todd Elementary School was built on part of the site of the former amusement park.

Other amenities

Vogel said the area and building’s history will be reflected in the decor and the art.

Other amenities planned for Solvida Living Lexington include exercise, music and art rooms. There will be a private dining room available for residents to eat with visitors, he said.

“This will be a technologically advanced facility,” Vogel said.

Residents will be able to summon nurses via voice through a product similar to Amazon’s Alexa. That same technology can also be used to ask what the facility is serving for dinner.

Technology will also help the facility monitor and prevent falls and urinary tract infections, which are common among seniors, Vogel said.

Solvida has an option to purchase the property. The sale will likely be completed in the next six to eight weeks, Vogel said. It is still operating as a Ramada hotel.

The complex will employ approximately 60 staff. The group will start taking applications in December.

Construction is expected to start in July. It will take between 14 and 16 months to complete, depending on supply chain issues, Vogel said.

The group has not started taking applications for residents. That will likely happen in late winter or early spring 2023, he said. Information will be posted on the website at www.solvidadevelopment.com.