INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) As gas prices continue to set records, the tax paid on each gallon sold to consumers in Indiana is at record levels as well. Currently in Indiana, motorists pay about 74 cents a gallon in taxes. There’s an 18 cent federal tax, a 35 cent Indiana tax used to fund infrastructure projects and a seven percent sales tax calculated monthly which currently stands at 24.1 cents per gallon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO