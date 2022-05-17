Good Samaritan Offering Women’s Wellness Fair Next Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little more than a month from now Terre Haute will be packed with thousands of people. This is all to celebrate the federal holiday Juneteenth. Juneteenth takes place on Sunday, June 19. It's a federal holiday that represents the end of slavery in the nation. Here in Terre Haute, preparations are already on the way for the celebration.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO