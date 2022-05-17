ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Good Samaritan Offering Women’s Wellness Fair Next Month

wamwamfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Samaritan is offering a Women’s Wellness Fair this June. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 7th at Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and again...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Registration Open for WCPL Adult Summer Reading Program

Registration open for the 2022 Adult Summer Reading Program. This the 13th season for the program which invites area individuals to learn and enjoy an immersive reading experience. Rick Cambon with Washington Carnegie Public Library says year’s theme is “American Journeys”…. There will be several guests coming...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Good Samaritan Welcomes New Neurologist

Good Samaritan is welcoming a new Neurologist. Dr. Belén Lawless, MD. was originally born in Argentina before she and her family moved to the United States where she grew up in Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Loyola University in Chicago and later earned her Doctor of Medicine...
OLNEY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Still Time to Get an Ad in Right to Life Banquet Book

The 2022 Daviess County Right to Life Banquet is set for October 6th. The event will be held at 6:30 pm the Simon J. Graber Building. Prominent pro-life leader Father Frank Pavone will be the guest speaker. Lou Kavanagh with the Daviess County Right to Life says ad sales for...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Community members gear up for Juneteenth weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little more than a month from now Terre Haute will be packed with thousands of people. This is all to celebrate the federal holiday Juneteenth. Juneteenth takes place on Sunday, June 19. It's a federal holiday that represents the end of slavery in the nation. Here in Terre Haute, preparations are already on the way for the celebration.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Vincennes, IN
Society
City
Vincennes, IN
WTHI

Animals received affordable care from Public Vet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Public Vet came to the Vigo County Fairgrounds to offer low cost services for pets. This clinic was funded by Project Hope, Terre Haute Humane society, and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. Pets were able to get spayed or neutered and also receive full wellness exams.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Dubois Co. Health Department Giving Away Take-Home COVID Tests

The Dubois County Health Department is giving away COVID tests kits. The department says they are giving away free take-home COVID tests, before shutting down their regional COVID testing site at the end of June. The tests will be available starting today during regular business hours which are 8:00 am...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Wellness Fair#Covid#Tiffany Conover
wamwamfm.com

North Central Students Burned in Chemical Experiment Gone Wrong

It was a chemical experiment gone wrong. On Tuesday, five students from North Central High School in Farmersburg were conducting an experiment. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the experiment got out of hand and the chemical reaction burned some of the students. The sheriff says according to the last...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Norma Stemming

Norma Jane Stemming went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Jane was born on May 22, 1931 in Bicknell, IN to the late Ralph W. and Thelma Jamison. She was married to the late Richard Stemming on February 25, 1951. Jane was a member of Tri Kappa...
BICKNELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Bladis Gamaliel Rivas-Viera

Bladis Gamaliel Rivas-Viera, 26, passed away at 11:25 pm on May 13, 2022. Bladis known as “Chaparro” to his friends was born on October 3, 1995 in Tuxpan, Mexico. He was the son of Valentin Rivas Orozco and Maria Mirella Viera Torres. Bladis worked in many capacities for...
VINCENNES, IN
stlmag.com

5 inspired restaurants to visit in Bloomington, Indiana

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
wamwamfm.com

Former Youth Pastor in Evansville Pleads Guilty

A former youth pastor in southern Indiana is looking at more than a decade behind bars. Joshua Henley pleaded guilty in federal court in Evansville on Monday. He was charged in a string of child sex cases, including in Tennessee where he once worked. Henley is looking at 12 years...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Dollar Tree opening in Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade on Evansville’s east side is gaining another tenant. Dollar Tree officials tell us they plan to open in the fall. They don’t have an exact date quite yet. Planning agendas give it the address by the new Marshalls that just opened this...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

John Clinkenbeard

John Howard Clinkenbeard was born on August 5th, 1932 and passed away on May 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM at Good Samaritan Hospital at the age of 89. He was born in Bicknell, Indiana to John W. and Dorothy Howard Clinkenbeard. He attended the “old brick school” south of Bicknell, Westphalia School and graduated from Freelandville High School in 1950.
BICKNELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

James Bowman

James Kenneth “Ken” Bowman, 87, passed away on May 14, 2022, with his family by his side. Ken was the son of Joseph Arthur Bowman and Veronica Catherine (Wichman) Bowman born June 15, 1934, in Vincennes, Indiana. On December 30, 1956, he married Shirley Ann Dudley, daughter of...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor accused of prescribing medicine without registration

44News received a court document in the mail detailing a petition against Dr. James E. Jenison of Direct Patient Care in Evansville. According to the document the petition was filed in April and it requested that Jenison's medical license be suspended for 90 days due to misconduct. 44News reached out...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy