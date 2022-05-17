ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edon, OH

Playtime…Coming Soon.

 2 days ago

In Edon…Walz Park is in line for new playground equipment...

A Welcome Change

Williams County residents can say goodbye to repeated Alert86 calls at 2 a.m. once the county transfers to a new provider in June. Officials say…the mass notification system will be under a new provider in a few weeks, switching from Hyper-Reach to a company called Regroup. The new system will offer notifications for weather, county emergencies and community notifications, including: community-specific alerts, utility notifications, missing person, peak alerts and community events. It can also be set for each notification type. That means people can choose to get a 3 a.m. notification for a tornado in the county and not for a fog alert, for example.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
HUD allocates millions for housing, community development in NW Ohio cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development had awarded the Midwest $1.6 billion from fiscal year 2022 CPD Formula Grants. Ohio received $381 million for community planning, development grants and public housing authority funding. Ohio is disbursing the funds between four cities: Bowling Green, Lima, Sandusky...
TOLEDO, OH
Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion. But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Findlay considers buying Taylor Street homes

FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay is weighing its options for buying three flood- prone properties. Two homes and a vacant lot on Taylor Street are on the agenda for Tuesday's Findlay City Council meeting. City officials plan to purchase them. Over the last few years, Hancock County...
FINDLAY, OH
Edon, OH
A New Ride

Williams County Commissioners agree to buy a third replacement ambulance for the county Emergency Medical Services. They had previously agreed to a pair of them for the EMS fleet, which currently includes two ambulances…with close to 400,000 miles on them.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Ribbon cut at new Subway location

PERRY TOWNSHIP — There was a ribbon-cutting at 1495 Bellefontaine Avenue on Tuesday morning. A new Subway on the east side of Lima is set to open. Paige Collins cut the ribbon and shared her vision for the new eatery. “The (Subway) located on Harding Highway will be closing. There is better parking, a bigger restaurant, more seating, a drive-through, and easier in and out here. It is our fresh fit location so it’s completely different than all the Subways. The drive-through is definitely going to add a new piece that the east side has been wanting for a while.”
LIMA, OH
Putnam County court records

Matthew P. Mailhot, 42, Painesville, was sentenced to one day in jail for telecommunications harassment. He was placed on five years community control and must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended and have no contact with the victim. Barbara Lauth, Ottawa, and Thomas Lauth, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
#Playtime#Playground Equipment#Cedar Works
Column: Post Office Delivery Issues & Morel Mushroom Hunting Season

CAUGHT MY EYE – Facebook insanity continued from last week’s column … The powers that be at this social media giant believe that Wauseon Senior Center activities are politically motivated and against their platform’s standards, including after an appeal). I could probably write an entire column on their irritating decisions over the years and how I see that the “powers that be” in the Silicon Valley are trying to dictate control of the news, but I do not want to say anything I regret later (maybe in my next column). At the end of the day, we have 23,000 that follow our Facebook page alone. If I could shift those followers somehow to a different social media option I would. To be honest, the only thing keeping me involved with Facebook is knowing so many depend on us via this platform for local news and sports updates so we put up with them.
WAUSEON, OH
New Employee Signing Day At Spangler Candy Company

BRYAN, Ohio – Aiden Fenter of Bryan will graduate from Four County Career Center and Bryan High School on May 29. Two days later, Aiden will begin his career at Spangler Candy Company as a full-time Electrician Technician-Entry Level. To honor this impressive accomplishment, Spangler Candy Company held a...
BRYAN, OH
COVID-19 Cases In Williams & Fulton Counties Begin To Climb

There is some bad news on the horizon, as COVID cases are climbing. A couple of months ago, the average amount of COVID cases per 100,000 in Ohio was down to 49. Over the past two weeks, though, ending May l2, the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio has jumped to 205.7. Only 21 of the 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
CEO of Waterville charity faints during court appearance

A Perrysburg woman indicted for allegedly stealing money from the charity she operates passed out at a Friday court hearing. Bowling Green EMS was called to tend to Linda Greene, CEO of Impact of Hope, after she slumped onto the shoulder of her defense attorney. Greene, who is 73, declined...
WATERVILLE, OH
Community throws support behind family devastated by weekend fire

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Neighbors and area businesses are stepping up to help a family that lost their home and a child to fire over the weekend. Several fundraising efforts have been launched to help the McBrides, who lived in a home that was destroyed early Sunday morning. Six-year-old Rory McBride died in what the Allen County coroner ruled an accident at the property in the 14400 block of SR 101 South, in far southeastern Allen County.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Bluegrass finds home at Kendallville festival

Nearly 30 hours of live music, a weekend of camping, and music workshops await attendees of the Tri-State Bluegrass Festival from Thursday, May 26, to Sunday, May 29. For this weekend at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville dedicated to bluegrass, Hogslop String Band is one of bands of particular interest. The quintet is schedule to close out the days of music on Saturday and Sunday.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
National country acts coming to Hamilton

Justin and Hester Stouder are offering something new for Memorial Day weekend. While many spend the three days reserved for honoring fallen soldiers with time at the lake and grilling out, the Stouders will bring in The Sawyer Brown Band and Scotty McCreery for their Country Music Festival at Double H Farms in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, IN
COVID-19 cases increasing in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 case numbers are once again inching upward in Lucas County, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Monday. The county's average cases per day is now 38.14, which is an increase over the previous two weeks, in which the average daily case number was 22.36. Also,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

