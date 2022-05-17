Playtime…Coming Soon.

Williams County residents can say goodbye to repeated Alert86 calls at 2 a.m. once the county transfers to a new provider in June. Officials say…the mass notification system will be under a new provider in a few weeks, switching from Hyper-Reach to a company called Regroup. The new system will offer notifications for weather, county emergencies and community notifications, including: community-specific alerts, utility notifications, missing person, peak alerts and community events. It can also be set for each notification type. That means people can choose to get a 3 a.m. notification for a tornado in the county and not for a fog alert, for example.
Comments / 0