A Cortland county resident is accused of brandishing a knife, damaging a vehicle and exposing himself in the presence of a child during an altercation. Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Kyle Karpensky of the Town of Marathon was arrested Sunday, May 15 after Deputies responded to a home on Academy Street in the Village of Marathon shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO