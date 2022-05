Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Growing vegetables is a source of both food and pleasure for many of us. It’s disappointing when pests take away from the fruits of our labor. Most insects are not pests, but there are some insects and mites that damage vegetables and other plants. They may directly damage the part that we eat, injure the plant so that it isn’t able to produce as much, or transmit a pathogen that reduces the plant’s productivity.

