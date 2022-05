At this point, it’s no secret that Google is watching. If you’ve ever looked up anything on the Internet—from the name of that guy in that movie (you know the one) to the best sneaker sales—you’ve probably been inundated with ads related to the topic. Thanks to cookies, websites remember us and give us a personalized experience, but that comes at a cost to our privacy. The creep factor alone sends many an Internet explorer on a quest to find ways to do an anonymous search without tracking.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO