Town of Middletown: Town Council votes to look into an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for Middletown Schools

Raphael Sweeney, age 54, of Narragansett, died on May 13, 2022, when he ended his battle with mental illness and went to be with Jesus. Raphael was born in Cincinnati, OH to Bronson and Judith Sweeney. He grew up all over the country in a Marine Corps family and as a young man, loved to surf. He spent many early mornings and afternoon with his friends on the water and always loved that time. Rafe first started experiencing mental health challenges in college and he fought bravely for over three decades. Despite overwhelming difficulty, Rafe persevered. He loved Jesus, music, art, helping others, and spending time with his family and friends. Rafe came to call Newport home after he graduated from the University of California, San Diego and became part of the fabric of his community. He will be missed tremendously. He is finally no longer in pain and has gone home to be with the Lord.

