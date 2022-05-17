ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Local Sports Results / Tuesday Local Sports Schedule

Cover picture for the article9 SEED CENTRAL A & M OVER 10 SEED MACON MERIDIAN 9-8 6 SEED COWDEN HERRICK BEECHER CITY OVER 10 SEED RAMSEY 15-0 8 SEED PANA OVER 9 SEED ARTHUR / LOVINGTON/ ATWOOD / HAMMOND 9-0 VANDALIA REGIONAL. 8 SEED VANDALIA OVER 6 SEED GREENVILLE 10-3 NEWTON REGIONAL. 9...

Lloyd L. Durbin, 85

Lloyd L. Durbin, 85, of Stewardson, IL, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 in his residence. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to HSHS Hospice of Effingham, IL.
Billy Dean Fry, 90

Billy Dean Fry, 90, of Stewardson, IL passed away peacefully at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. Billy was born on January 30, 1932, in Clarence, MO, the son of Charles and Estell (Copenhaver) Fry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and returned home to marry the love of his life, Daisy Cornwell on August 25, 1957. Billy owned and operated Fry Equipment in Effingham from 1967-1981 and then went to work for Crossroads Truck Equipment retiring in 2018. He was a 59-year member of the First Christian Church in Effingham and an honorary member of the Stewardson Lions Club. He had a love of music. He played both the guitar and the harmonica and would share his talents by singing at church and at the local nursing homes. Billy also enjoyed working on vintage cars and trucks and spending time with loved ones.
IHSAA releases girls tennis sectional pairings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2021-22 girls tennis state tournament. The tournament starts on May 18 and goes through May 21. Listed below are teams in the Greater Lafayette area, their sectionals, and who they will be competing against. "M" stands for ‘match’, followed by a number indicating the order of matches at each sectional location. A complete list of sectional matchups can be found here.
Lake Land College Welcomes New Student Trustee

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees welcomed Maggie Kelly, Strasburg, as the 2022-23 Student Trustee at the May 9 meeting. “I am honored to have been selected as the 2022-2023 Lake Land Student Trustee,” Kelly said. “I am very excited to start my role and be a link between the student body and the board of trustees.”
Genevieve Elaine Byers, 93

Genevieve Elaine Byers, 93, of Neoga, Illinois formerly of Effingham, Illinois passed away May 16, 2022 in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, Illinois. Genny was born April 19, 1929 in Smithboro, Illinois to Raymond and Aline (Leever) Keeler. Her two siblings were Lois and Clyde. Genny married Hira “Bud” Byers on November 21, 1948. They were happily married for almost seventy-four years. Their children are Brenda (Lou) Haskett of Neoga, Illinois, Nancy Miller of Toledo, Illinois and Patty Claybaugh of Mahomet, Illinois.
