Monday Local Sports Results / Tuesday Local Sports Schedule

Billy Dean Fry, 90, of Stewardson, IL passed away peacefully at 12:24 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home. Billy was born on January 30, 1932, in Clarence, MO, the son of Charles and Estell (Copenhaver) Fry. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and returned home to marry the love of his life, Daisy Cornwell on August 25, 1957. Billy owned and operated Fry Equipment in Effingham from 1967-1981 and then went to work for Crossroads Truck Equipment retiring in 2018. He was a 59-year member of the First Christian Church in Effingham and an honorary member of the Stewardson Lions Club. He had a love of music. He played both the guitar and the harmonica and would share his talents by singing at church and at the local nursing homes. Billy also enjoyed working on vintage cars and trucks and spending time with loved ones.

STEWARDSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO