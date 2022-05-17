ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Spain's March trade deficit soars 11-fold on oil, gas prices

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u53yT_0fghbTPf00

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit jumped 11-fold in March compared to the same month a year earlier to 4.64 billion euros ($4.86 billion) as a result of skyrocketing international oil and gas prices, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

Imports rose 32% from the same month a year ago to 33 billion euros, while exports increased only 17% to 37.3 billion euros, the ministry said.

The energy imports bill in March doubled from a year earlier to 7.39 billion euros.

Like many other European countries, Spain is entirely dependent on imports for its oil and gas supplies, prices of which have been propelled to record highs by the fast post-COVID recovery and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9553 euros)

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Trade Deficit#Oil And Gas#Gdansk#The Industry Ministry#European#Russian
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Biden canceled an Alaska oil and gas lease sale. What's the impact on gas prices?

Gasoline prices in the U.S. hit a new record on Thursday — the same day the Biden administration canceled three oil-and-gas lease sales. Republican lawmakers are pointing to surging fuel costs as a rationale for selling more leases to drill on federal lands, with some criticizing President Biden's decision as hurting America's energy independence. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that the decision "proved their lack of commitment to oil and gas development in the U.S."
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Gas prices rocket to ANOTHER record high: Costs soar to $4.37 a gallon after 17-cent rise in one week due to surge in crude oil rates... but Biden's inflation speech will go after 'ultra MAGA' Republicans instead

Gas prices across the US have soared - rising 17 cents in just a week - as they hit another record high due to increasing demand and rising oil prices. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.37, AAA reported Tuesday. This surpasses the prior record...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy