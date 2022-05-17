Nikko Brown -Selfie Superstar 5.17.22

Mike Henry from Port Huron and his brother Mark got a selfie with the Miggy Sign at Comerica Park the day he got to 3,000 hits, and now they’re going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you wanna win, submit a picture HERE!
The last time I rode my recumbent bike on Belle Isle — during the winter of 2019-20 — my wheels had a sign on the back urging “NO PRIX ON BELLE ISLE.”. Now I’m back — just in time to see the last Grand Prix on Belle Isle, scheduled for June 3-5 — and to observe the continuing efforts of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its equally tone-deaf colleagues on the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee (BIPAC) to “improve” the island, mostly with more pavement.
From the May 18, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald:. Word was received this week by Wayne High School German Teacher Inge Atkins that Lisa Lesh had placed third in the statewide AATG tests given in March at Wayne-Carroll High School. The school had been notified about a month ago...
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan couple is out hundreds of dollars after getting caught in a con while looking to rent a home and they are not the first to get scammed. Burton couple Ricky and Ann Argue are out more than $700. “Super bad, honestly. Just, I haven’t...
Step inside Greene's Hamburgers and travel back in time to a simpler era. The smell of fried onions on the grill. The simple countertop dining bar. The friendly chatter among strangers. It's a feel the restaurant at 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in Farmington has continued for 65 years.
Joel Hansen is a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures, food challenges, eating contests, and restaurant promotions, and recently made a stop at Noah's Smokehouse in Dearborn, Michigan in an attempt to take down and absolute gut-buster of a challenge, as he hyped himself up for the feat:
There are so many awesome concerts rolling through Flint this summer. While many are already sold out, there's a handful that you can still get tickets to. Of course, those shows are all at The Machine Shop. The Machine Shop has you covered this summer when it comes to rock,...
Blessing of the Bikes returned to North Shore Church in New Baltimore May 15. The event, which was launched as an outreach initiative, previously took place at Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens until the center closed in 2017.
A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
DETROIT - It’s been a while. One of the greatest guitarists in music history has just announced a handful of United States concerts, including his first Michigan show in a very long time. Eric Clapton will be at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, September 10. Tickets (starting at $69.50)...
The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
DETROIT – It’s mushroom season in Michigan. The Michigan DNR has released their latest Michigan morel mushroom map - an interactive look at the best places in the state to hunt for them. Michigan offers exceptional morel mushroom hunting in the springtime. While you are out in the...
A Metro Detroiter finally returned a library book to his former elementary school – 40 years later. When Pier Fazzalari opened up a book to read to his two young daughters, he made an interesting discovery.
Who doesn’t love ramen? Add to that, ramen with homemade noodles, and you have a very special dish. Now, Michigan is getting a new ramen restaurant featuring homemade noodles and many more treats. On a side note, it’s so nice to see new restaurants opening, after so many months...
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. — Boyne Mountain Resort provided an update on the construction of its timber bridge this week. Once completed, SkyBridge Michigan will be the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world at 1,200 feet. The resort took to social media over the weekend saying four towers have...
DETROIT – Happy Wednesday!. Rain should be consistent all afternoon, but without much fear of any wild or stormy weather. Instead, it will be cloudy with light-to-moderate rain really picking up through our afternoon. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Showers...
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There is a new resource for birders in Michigan!. A new website for the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail is now available for people who want to go bird watching. It was created with the coastal management grant from EGLE. St. Clair and Macomb counties host...
We've seen various photos and videos of some of Detroit's abandoned neighborhoods. Have you ever wondered what the insides of some of these places look like? Well, you're about to see. The photo gallery below shows the insides of three abandoned homes and one deserted church in a Detroit neighborhood.
Teri Allen has spent 45 years of her life working in the jewelry business. The Plymouth Township resident has worked with plenty of customers over the years, spending plenty of time with generations of buyers at the family business, Dearborn Jewelers of Plymouth. But after all those years, her and...
