Lexington, MI

Nikko Brown -Selfie Superstar 5.17.22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikko Brown from St. Clair got to help perform for...

Mike Henry – Selfie Superstar 5.19.22

Mike Henry from Port Huron and his brother Mark got a selfie with the Miggy Sign at Comerica Park the day he got to 3,000 hits, and now they’re going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you wanna win, submit a picture HERE!
PORT HURON, MI
Good riddance to the Grand Prix on Detroit’s Belle Isle

The last time I rode my recumbent bike on Belle Isle — during the winter of 2019-20 — my wheels had a sign on the back urging “NO PRIX ON BELLE ISLE.”. Now I’m back — just in time to see the last Grand Prix on Belle Isle, scheduled for June 3-5 — and to observe the continuing efforts of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its equally tone-deaf colleagues on the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee (BIPAC) to “improve” the island, mostly with more pavement.
DETROIT, MI
Quittin’ Time with Q Country 107

Every Thursday evening, we celebrate the end of the work day with a live broadcast at McCormick’s Conner St. Pub in Port Huron! Matt Markham broadcasts from 5 to 7, with prizes being given out every 15 minutes! McCormick’s Conner St. Pub also has food and drink specials during the broadcast to help celebrate – we’ll see this Thursday at 5!
PORT HURON, MI
Memory Lane: May 18, 1972

From the May 18, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald:. Word was received this week by Wayne High School German Teacher Inge Atkins that Lisa Lesh had placed third in the statewide AATG tests given in March at Wayne-Carroll High School. The school had been notified about a month ago...
WAYNE, MI
Burton couple caught in rental home scam

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan couple is out hundreds of dollars after getting caught in a con while looking to rent a home and they are not the first to get scammed. Burton couple Ricky and Ann Argue are out more than $700. “Super bad, honestly. Just, I haven’t...
BURTON, MI
Watch This Guy Take Down A 13 Pound BBQ Challenge In Dearborn

Joel Hansen is a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures, food challenges, eating contests, and restaurant promotions, and recently made a stop at Noah's Smokehouse in Dearborn, Michigan in an attempt to take down and absolute gut-buster of a challenge, as he hyped himself up for the feat:
DEARBORN, MI
Blessing of the Bikes returns to New Baltimore

Blessing of the Bikes returned to North Shore Church in New Baltimore May 15. The event, which was launched as an outreach initiative, previously took place at Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens until the center closed in 2017.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
STURGIS, MI
Michigan is Getting a New Ramen Restaurant with Homemade Noodles

Who doesn’t love ramen? Add to that, ramen with homemade noodles, and you have a very special dish. Now, Michigan is getting a new ramen restaurant featuring homemade noodles and many more treats. On a side note, it’s so nice to see new restaurants opening, after so many months...
MICHIGAN STATE
Here’s the rain timeline for Metro Detroit on Wednesday

DETROIT – Happy Wednesday!. Rain should be consistent all afternoon, but without much fear of any wild or stormy weather. Instead, it will be cloudy with light-to-moderate rain really picking up through our afternoon. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Showers...
ENVIRONMENT

