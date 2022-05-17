Nikko Brown -Selfie Superstar 5.17.22

The last time I rode my recumbent bike on Belle Isle — during the winter of 2019-20 — my wheels had a sign on the back urging “NO PRIX ON BELLE ISLE.”. Now I’m back — just in time to see the last Grand Prix on Belle Isle, scheduled for June 3-5 — and to observe the continuing efforts of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its equally tone-deaf colleagues on the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee (BIPAC) to “improve” the island, mostly with more pavement.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO