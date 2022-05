Trade winds are weakening and will become more south to southeast as as cold front continues to approach the islands from the northwest. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes and some isolated pop-up showers Monday. More moisture and increasing humidity is expected Tuesday as the front nears. The front is expected to stall near Kauai Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers -- some of them locally heavy -- to the Garden Isle and maybe Oahu, depending on where the front parks itself. For now, be prepared for a possible flood watch to be issued for the Garden Isle Wednesday.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO