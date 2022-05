Mitchell van der Gaag is set to be confirmed as one of the assistants to incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who has arrived in the UK to start work.Van der Gaag joined United’s incoming manager on a private jet flying from Amsterdam to London on Wednesday.The pair are now set to hold meetings with United staff over the coming days, having completed the Eredivisie season with Ajax last weekend.Van der Gaag is expected to be joined on Ten Hag’s coaching staff by Steve McClaren, who previously worked as an assistant at United to Sir Alex Ferguson between 1999...

