Earl Mansell (1910-2002) was no ordinary farmer. Sure, he raised cotton, corn and a lot of other crops. He had cows, chickens, hogs and some mules like most folks around here, but he also had an astute business mind and was a tough negotiator when the need arose. He and his wife Lillian Shirley Mansell (1911-2002) were a perfect team. Earl tended to the crops, fruit trees, animals, equipment and did business deals. Lillian also worked in the fields, was an accomplished cook and could put just about any crop from the summer bounty into a Mason jar. They were a power-couple in their time.

