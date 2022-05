It’s been a good week. Tottenham Hotspur fans first endured a tense home match, the last of the season, against a Burnley side that beat them earlier in the season — this one ended differently, with Harry Kane firing home a first half penalty and Spurs hanging on for a narrow (and scary) 1-0 victory. Then, Newcastle did us all a huge favor, defeating Arsenal at St. James’ Park 2-0 behind a Ben White own goal, a result that put Spurs firmly in the driver’s seat to finish top four. Tottenham now only need a draw against Norwich City to clinch Champions League football next season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO