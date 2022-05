Manchester United have reportedly held talks over Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as Erik ten Hag looks his Eredivisie-winning squad to help improve his new side. Tag Hag announced that he has terminated his Ajax contract six-weeks early to begin work at United. While I admire that, it’s important that he gets some rest of the summer too. This will be like a no other job he’s had before with constant pressure on the agenda.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO