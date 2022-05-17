Wrestling Legend Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy,’ Will Step into the Ring in Nashville

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. joined Nashville city officials and dignitaries today for the groundbreaking of its newest center, Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is slated to open in fall 2023 on a 32-acre parcel. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping destination that reflects the vibrancy of the area, while serving as a gathering place for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community.
