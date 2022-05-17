Wrestling Legend Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy,’ Will Step into the Ring in Nashville

Along with the big news that he will be returning to compete in a six-man tag match, Ric Flair will also be part of “The Roast of Ric Flair” at this year’s Starrcast. “The Roast of Ric Flair? You kidding me? It’s the Nature Boy!” Ric says in an ad released earlier today. “What are they going to say? I am — Wooo! — The Man! Okay? I am the king of trash talking. You say what you want to say, just remember at the end of the night, when all is said and done, I get to talk about you. Wooo! The Roast of Ric Flair, Starrcast. Wooo!”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO