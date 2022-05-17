TSN Archives: NBA Leaves a Lot-tery to be Desired (May 27, 1985)

On Tuesday night, the 2022 NBA Draft lottery will take place. According to the odds, the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic have a 14% chance of earning the first overall pick. 247sports has released a list of their Pre-NBA Draft Lottery Big Board, looking at the top-30 prospects. One of the names mentioned in that top-30 was Nebraska freshman shooting guard Bryce McGowens. In 31 games last season, McGowens averaged 16.8 points per game on 40% shooting from the floor while shooting 27% from three. His season-high was 29 points against Sam Houston on November 12, 2021. McGowens declared for the NBA Draft after one season in Lincoln. Projections have McGowens slotted as early as the mid or late first round and as late as the early second round. The 2022 NBA Draft will occur on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 24. BRYCE MCGOWENS | SG | NEBRASKA Stats: 16.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.4 APG Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

