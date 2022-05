As Matthew Gaven prepares to become the second Rockville Centre schools superintendent in three years, he says he is eager to get to know the community better. “First, I want to get to understand the culture and what makes Rockville Centre a great place,” Gaven said. “It’s important, but you want to take what’s working and accentuate it. For those things that need improvement, I look forward to working collaboratively with the staff and administration to try and make that a positive change.”

