Annapolis, MD

May 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | $300K Verdict Against Annapolis. Airbag Thefts. Maiden Factor Arrives Today!

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 2 days ago
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you...

CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Rite Aid robbery under investigation

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male wearing a mask walked into the Rite Aid located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After taking several medications, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Amish Market.
EASTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County police hanging up 'intimidating' black uniforms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Construction Flagger In Anne Arundel

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
WTOP

Man dies in 2-car BW Parkway crash in Laurel

A man is dead after a Tuesday night crash on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland. It happened last night just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Maryland Route 197. U.S. Park Police said two cars were involved and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s...
LAUREL, MD
Derek Warfield
Eye On Annapolis

Intoxicated Dump Truck Driver Causes Crash That Killed Severna Park Man

The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night. At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the … Continue reading "Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park" The post Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
