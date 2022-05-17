ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Stanway bids farewell to Man City ahead of expected Bayern Munich move

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has bid farewell to Manchester City ahead of an expected move to Bayern Munich.

Stanway, out of contract this summer, is understood to be set to join Bayern on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old said in a message on social media on Tuesday: “I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today I leave as the club’s leading top scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout. I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player!”

Stanway, after making her City debut aged 16 in 2015, went on to help the club win the Women’s Super League in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

In January, she surpassed Nikita Parris as the team’s record goalscorer as a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest took her to 64 goals, and she has netted three more times since then.

Set to be part of England’s squad for the home Euros this summer, Stanway has scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Lionesses, and played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

