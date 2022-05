Brentford striker Ivan Toney said he was left hurt and angry after claiming his parents were racially abused at Sunday’s Premier League win at Everton.Merseyside Police are investigating after Toney and team-mate Rico Henry both alleged on social media that family members had been abused at Goodison Park after Brentford’s 3-2 win.Toney told Sky Sports: “They’re fine, my mum and my family stayed strong for me because they knew how I’d react to it, but you don’t expect that in this day and age at a football match.“To anybody, let alone your parents who are coming to support you. Mine...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO