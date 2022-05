Beverly J. Foster, 87, of Sheffield, IL, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Dahinda, IL. Beverly was born September 7, 1934 and raised in Blandinsville, IL, the daughter of Carl and Hazel (Olson) Bray. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1953. On October 20, 1957, she married Robert Foster in Blandinsville. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2017. Beverly worked as a secretary for most of her life and belonged to the United Church of Christ in Sheffield. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and reading.

