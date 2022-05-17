Showers tonight with more powerful storms late Thursday

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
A gorgeous afternoon out there today and this evening will be a great one to get some yard work done... That changes tomorrow. Clouds build overnight as wind turns to the southeast, that will bring in some more humidity too. We’re down to 58° to start out Wednesday.
SEVENTY million Americans are under a weather warning as storms are forecast to bring 70mph winds and three-inch rainfall just days after horror tornadoes ripped through the south. Millions of residents from Virginia to Alabama have been placed under a severe weather warning on Friday as storms are expected to...
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’ll be hot with scattered afternoon storms on Tuesday. There’s a 40% chance of storms. If you get some storms, expect downpours, lightning and a quick inch or two of rain. Conditions will be similar on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of rain. Later...
We started the day with some “rehearsal” thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND this morning. There was some penny size hail around Wakonda in Yankton County, and in Lincoln County, Minnesota. Cottonwood County in Minnesota got half dollar hail. We expect thunderstorms – strong at that – already firing this...
MILLIONS of Americans are bracing for destructive winds of up to 60mph and large hail to pummel parts of the country today, as severe storms roll in. Damaging thunderstorms will ignite across the Southern Plains, and could spawn tornadoes from parts of Texas and Oklahoma into the Ozarks. The storms...
It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend.
“We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
Severe thunderstorms will batter the Central US again, bringing the risk of damaging winds and large hail across the region. This is based on the latest US weather forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The looming storms do not end with...
From the National Weather Service in Birmingham, a WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. WHERE...All of central Alabama. WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
As an area of low pressure (surface trough) slides through, there is a decent chance of showers moving west to east today with possible thunderstorms by this evening. There should be enough instability aloft for a strong thunderstorm or two with gusty winds and small hail possible this evening. Something we’ll need to keep an eye on.
UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
It's warming up quickly in the Capital Region and with the hot temps comes the summertime severe weather. Some bad storms are expected to hit the Capital Region this afternoon and tonight. Thunder/lightning, heavy downpours, strong winds, and flooding are all possible. The Capital Region and a good portion of...
Comments / 0