Nick Kitsos will soon open a barbershop at 204 West Magnolia, the first retail to enter the ground floor of the Mews II building. He’s been visiting Knoxville for about ten years because his wife has family in the area. He said he’s enjoyed watching the changes and when they decided to move here, he had one ask: He said if they were to move here and he opened a barbershop, he wanted it to be around the Old City. He said finding a small retail space wasn’t easy.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO