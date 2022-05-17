ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

On Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

ZURICH (AP) _ On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $10.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Zurich#Ap#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Galmed Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

Buffett-Backed Nubank Beats Revenue Estimates on Strong Client Additions

(Reuters) -Nubank on Monday posted a surge in revenue that beat expectations, as the Warren Buffett-backed digital bank benefited from a healthy loan book and strong client additions, sending its shares surging nearly 8% in extended trading. The fintech firm has managed to sidestep a rise in defaults in its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: TJX Companies Q1 Earnings

TJX Companies TJX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TJX Companies beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $1.32 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Stratasys Stock Jumps 13% on Earnings and Revenue Beats

In Q1, revenue growth was 22% year over year, beating the 17% growth Wall Street had expected. From an adjusted basis, the 3D printing company posted a modest profit, whereas analysts had projected a loss. Management reaffirmed its full-year 2022 earnings guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BJ's Wholesale Club Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported first-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 16.2% year-on-year to $4.49 billion, beating the consensus of $4.24 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 14.4%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 4.1%. Gross profit rose 8.8% Y/Y to $790.6 million with a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $234.38 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Target earnings fall short as supply chain struggles persist

The conventional wisdom among Wall Street analysts was that shoppers would return to stores and drive bounce-back quarters for big box retailers in Q1 2022. But amid continuing supply chain struggles, only the first half of that assumption has held true. Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) reported Q1 2022 earnings before...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy