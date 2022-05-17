Mr. Richard H. Trent

ELIZABETHTON — More than 150 living history reenactors will be busy this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park for the 27th Annual Siege at Fort Watauga. The reenacts will be reenacting the late 18th century frontiersmen who settled this area and also British and Cherokees, who were key parts of the events that took placed in June 1776 that culminated in the attack on frontier settlements on the Nolichucky, Watauga and Holston river valleys.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO