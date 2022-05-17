ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Mr. Richard H. Trent

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Mr. Richard H. Trent, 88, Johnson City, entered into rest, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Scott County, VA a resident of Kingsport for over forty years, and had lived in Johnson City later for...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Mrs. Adelaide Miller Range

JONESBOROUGH -Mrs. Adelaide Miller Range, age 96, Jonesborough, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mrs. Range was born in Washington College, Tennessee, on March 18, 1926, she was a lifetime resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Alton & Thelma Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George E. Range, and her son, George E. Range III.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 19

May 19, 1887: The Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents. Readers learned that “A Military company will be organized at the City Hall tonight. Al (sic) interested are invited to attend.”. “Mrs. Hannah Massengill, one of Sullivan county’s (sic) oldest citizens died last Tuesday.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Georgia Honeycutt Moffitt

BULADEAN, NC - Georgia Honeycutt Moffitt, age , 91 took her “one-way” flight to her Home in Heaven on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from her home in Buladean, NC. A native of Mitchell County, N.C., she was the youngest and last-surviving child of the late Chester and Lillie Mae Street Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Toye Moffitt; a son, Michael “Mike” Moffitt; a daughter, Mitzi Yvonne Moffitt; brothers Dave, Buster, and Willie “W.G.” Honeycutt; sisters Etta and Nannie Honeycutt, Betty Gouge, Tilda Butler, Bonnie Street, Mary Arrowood, Martha Jenkins, Lennis Moffitt, and half-sister Virgie Hughes.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron, 92, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, due to complications from a fall, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 4, 1930, she grew up in Kingsport, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1948. In 1949 she married Horton Ketron and enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her husband and two daughters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Steven Blake Haney, Sr.

Steven Blake Haney, Sr., age 67, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Steven served as a Corporal in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army during the Vietnam War Era. After retiring from active duty, he worked in engineering for the Veterans Administration for over 30 years, having retired in 2011. He was an avid golfer, car enthusiast and he enjoyed working on hotrods. Steven also attended Antioch Baptist Church.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

27th Annual Siege at Fort Watauga takes place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals.

ELIZABETHTON — More than 150 living history reenactors will be busy this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park for the 27th Annual Siege at Fort Watauga. The reenacts will be reenacting the late 18th century frontiersmen who settled this area and also British and Cherokees, who were key parts of the events that took placed in June 1776 that culminated in the attack on frontier settlements on the Nolichucky, Watauga and Holston river valleys.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Erwin Utilities names Austin Finch as economic development director

Erwin Utilities has officially named its new economic development director. Austin Finch, who moved to Unicoi County when he was in elementary school, will work alongside the Joint Economic Development Board and local leaders to bring jobs and an enhanced tax base to Unicoi County. “I’m impressed with Austin’s background...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

William T. “Bill” Muse

JOHNSON CITY - William T. “Bill” Muse, 95, of Johnson City, passed away May 13, 2022, with his daughter by his side. Bill was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, but made Johnson City his home and place of business for over ninety years. He was the son of the late Mayland “Ducky” Muse and Valarie Muse Ferguson, step-mother Thelma “Suze” Muse and step-father Guy Ferguson, Esquire.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media set to launch Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Six Rivers Media will soon complete its newspaper trio within the Tri-Cities by launching the company’s latest news source, Bristol Now. The company will launch its new online and weekly print publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday, June 29. The paper will feature daily news online as well as a weekly print product each Wednesday.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Desteny Clemons named director of Healthy Kingsport

KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Chamber announced today Desteny Clemons has been named as the director of Healthy Kingsport. She has served as the program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport since 2020. A program of the Kingsport Chamber, Healthy Kingsport is dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Briggs' home run helps Science Hill rally past Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE — Gavin Briggs couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate his birthday than leading Science Hill’s comeback win over Sevier County in Wednesday’s Region 1-4A baseball championship game. Down by two runs entering the seventh inning, Gavin Briggs crushed a solo shot over right...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Iris Festival back in downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Arts and crafts, entertainment and activities for all ages will fill the streets of downtown Greeneville, May 21-22, as the Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival returns for its 27th year. Arts and crafts booths will be positioned along College and Academy streets with a wide...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Music on the Square hosts Fritz & Co.

Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, is set to host Fritz & Co. downtown on Friday. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through September from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge’s Riner relishes challenge of state decathlon

BLOUNTVILLE — Doing four events over a one-day track meet is exhausting enough. What about doing 10 events over a two-day span and having little to no margin for error?. It sounds like a task only meant for the purest and unflappable athletes. West Ridge senior Austin Riner relishes...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Happy Valley's Jackson Taylor is National Merit Finalist

ELIZABETHTON — Jackson Taylor has topped off an already successful career at Happy Valley High School with a high honor: He’s been named a National Merit Finalist. That’s a rare accomplishment. He said the journey begins with students taking the {span}Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test{/span}. Taylor...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

KCS moving Principals Seymour and Loudermillk

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is moving the principal of Sevier Middle School to Jackson Elementary, and it is moving Jackson principal to Sevier. Both moves are effective for the 2022-23 school year starting in August. Dr. Kelli Seymour has been named principal at Jackson Elementary, KCS announced Wednesday...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Norma Jean Powell Stines

ELIZABETHTON - Norma Jean Powell Stines, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Signature Health Center. She was born May 26, 1933, in Roan Mountain to the late Stuart & Lou Hill Powell. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Norma was a retired employee of the United Telephone Company. She loved to sew. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David H. Stines who passed away May 25, 2021. by a son: Todd Stines, two sisters and five brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Landfill needs top concerns of May meeting of the Carter County Commission

ELIZABETHTON — The aging Carter County landfill and future efforts to renovate the facility dominated discussion at Monday night’s session of the Carter County Commission. Landfill Committee Chairman Gary Bailey told commissioners that just two days before, the engine blew up on a loader at the transfer station. He said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mandates that a loader must be used, but a bulldozer can be used until the loader is repaired.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

