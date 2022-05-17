Mr. Richard H. Trent

BULADEAN, NC - Georgia Honeycutt Moffitt, age , 91 took her “one-way” flight to her Home in Heaven on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from her home in Buladean, NC. A native of Mitchell County, N.C., she was the youngest and last-surviving child of the late Chester and Lillie Mae Street Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Toye Moffitt; a son, Michael “Mike” Moffitt; a daughter, Mitzi Yvonne Moffitt; brothers Dave, Buster, and Willie “W.G.” Honeycutt; sisters Etta and Nannie Honeycutt, Betty Gouge, Tilda Butler, Bonnie Street, Mary Arrowood, Martha Jenkins, Lennis Moffitt, and half-sister Virgie Hughes.
