Detroit, MI

Analyzing Detroit Red Wings Mock Draft Selections

By Evan Mead
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings draft preparations are in full swing. With them having been eliminated from Stanley Cup contention, the Red Wings mindset has to be getting prepared for the NHL entry draft. With that, it means we are officially in the mock draft season. The thing that makes...

octopusthrower.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
NBC Sports

Jake DeBrusk gives update on status of his Bruins trade request

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a strong close to the NHL regular season and played well in the team's first-round playoff series defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. DeBrusk tallied 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games in April, and he followed that up with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Hurricanes. He proved to be a strong fit with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Boston's top line.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

PENS COACH COMMENTS ON REPORT CROSBY WAS CLEARED TO PLAY GAME 6 BUT TEAM WOULDN'T LET HIM

It was a bit of a head scratcher when the report was made public. After the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in game seven by the New York Rangers, a report from The Athletic's Rob Rossi stated star player Sidney Crosby was medically cleared to play game 6, but the team - specifically GM Ron Hextall - wouldn't let him due to concerns over his concussion history. Rossi made the statement while doing an interview with a local radio station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The All-Time Bad First Pitch

Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high. Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.
BOSTON, MA
New Jersey Devils
Columbus Blue Jackets
Montreal Canadiens
Hockey
Detroit Red Wings
NHL

Rinzel plays similar to Parayko, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Chaska defenseman comparable to Blues star with size, fluid skating, offensive ability. Sam Rinzel, the top-rated high school player in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, plays a style similar to St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, according to Greg Rajanen of Central Scouting.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings at 2022 IIHF World Championship: May 13-18 Recap

The Detroit Red Wings continue to impress at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Finland. Six players who suited up for the Red Wings this season are representing their respective countries in the international tournament, with plenty of action still to be had heading into the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canucks Have 3 Trade Partners to Acquire a 2nd Round Pick in 2022

Barring an ill-advised trade before the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, the Vancouver Canucks will select someone in the first round for the first time since 2019. However, once they make that pick, they won’t have another one until the third round, which could cause them to miss out on intriguing prospects like defencemen Calle Odelius, Lane Hutson and Simon Forsmark and forwards David Goyette, Jimmy Snuggerud and Adam Ingram.
NHL
Yardbarker

Tigers Pitcher Caught Wearing The Perfect Shirt

Detroit Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin has turned himself into one of the most reliable relievers in the game of baseball. The Tigers signed him this past offseason to help strengthen their bullpen and he’s been pretty solid for them this season. The veteran left-hander has a superb 2.35 ERA...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators expected to extend HC John Hynes

After reaching the playoffs for the third time under John Hynes, the Nashville Predators faced some uncertainty at the head coach position, with Hynes on an expiring contract that included a one-year team option. However, those concerns seem to be gone, as The Athletic’s Adam Vingan believes the team has...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ TO INTERVIEW WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM ON TUESDAY

Just over a week ago, Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after spending four years as their bench boss. In his tenure on Long Island, Trotz guided them to back-to-back appearances in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Trotz will...
NHL
NHL

Flyers re-sign defenseman Nick Seeler

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman to a two-year, one-way/two-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775K, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Seeler, 28 (6/3/1993), finished his first season with the Flyers in 2021-22 where he recorded three points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 25-Year Playoff Streak Ending Revisited

It has been six seasons since the Detroit Red Wings participated in the NHL playoffs. Prior to that, Detroit had 25-consecutive appearances in the postseason, which gave fans a bit of everything from disappointing first-round exits to six appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, resulting in four championships. As the team continues to rebuild, here is a look back at their last playoff appearance in 2016.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

