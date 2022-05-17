ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: 5 potential free agents from the Phoenix Suns

By Aaron Kellerstrass
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons will enter the offseason with some cap space and a lot of holes to fill. They need an upgrade of talent just about everywhere around Cade Cunningham, and though the 2022 group of NBA free agents isn’t great, there are a number of guys who could...

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Luka Dončić

The Dallas Mavericks certainly got the attention of the NBA world with their dominant 123-90 Game 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The game was not close from the very beginning, with Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić scoring the same amount of points as the Suns’ entire team did in the first half.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls have serious concerns about Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls had to shut down Lonzo Ball in early April, and the team apparently has serious concerns about the point guard’s knee injury. Ball sustained a small meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-January. He tried to ramp things up as he aimed for a return later in the season, but he suffered a setback in late March. The Bulls had to shut Ball down in early April after he experienced more discomfort when he tried to ramp up again.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saben Lee
Person
Cameron Johnson
The richest person in Detroit, Michigan

Five billionaires consider Michigan their home, and none is more famous than Dan Gilbert. In 1985, he co-founded Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the country. He also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and wrote one of the most famous letters in the world criticizing LeBron James after leaving Cleveland and playing in Miami.
NBA Analysis Network

2 Trade Packages To Send 76ers’ James Harden To Sacramento Kings

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired NBA superstar James Harden, they had the Larry O’Brien Trophy in mind. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat had similar ambitions this season. Whether they’ll get to hoist it at the end of the year remains to be seen. We know the Sixers won’t. The Heat sent them packing in the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, they’re left to sit at home and wonder how they can ensure a different result next season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Many NBA Teams Are 'Scared' Of Top Prospect

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place this Tuesday night, it appears there are some concerns around the league about Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren. According to John Goodman of Stadium, many NBA general managers are scared to take Holmgren. They're also "terrified" to pass on him. During a recent episode...
SPOKANE, WA
On3.com

Updated NBA Mock Drafts After Last Night's Lottery

The order is now set for the 2022 NBA Draft. How did last night’s lottery impact TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe? Here is the order for the lottery and a rundown of where both stand in the latest mock drafts, which are flooding the internet this morning. 2022 NBA...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA
