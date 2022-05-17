Chamber of Commerce to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Jamestown City Hall. The Lakefest Committee will hold a meeting at City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
The Russell County Board of Education voted to reconfigure the school district’s youth services centers at this week’s board meeting. The school district was approved for an additional Youth Service Center and funding for a new director. The new configuration will allow for a middle school center separate...
Voter turnout in Russell County for the 2022 primary election topped 50 percent. Based off several vote tabulation sheets provided to WJRS, we calculated voter turnout to be approximately 50.9 percent during the primary election. Based off our calculations, 7,396 voters cast a ballot in the election between absentee ballots,...
Below is a full breakdown of the 2022 Primary Election in Russell County. County Judge Executive (R) Magistrate District 1 (R) Magistrate District 2 (R) Magistrate District 3 (R) Zach Wilson – 911. Darry Flatt – 456. Barry Flatt – 337. Chase Antle – 68 Magistrate...
In a crowded field of six candidates, retired businessman Randy Marcum came out on top in the Republican Primary for Russell County Judge Executive. Marcum put together a strong showing, finishing with 2,710 votes finishing ahead of Clarissa “Moochie” Hart (1,932 votes) and Clete McAninch (1,708 votes). Down...
It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
Trent Hadley, a 2005 graduate of Russell County High School, has been named an assistant principal at Adair County High School, beginning next school year. Hadley currently teaches at Adair County Middle School. He is a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College as well as both Western and Eastern Kentucky University.
New data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that nine new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week. That’s the highest total reported in several weeks for Russell County, as it follows a statewide trend. The positivity rate statewide is now over 9 percent, compared...
Several Russell County residents were named to the President’s List at Lindsey Wilson College for the Spring 2022 semester. The President’s List consists of full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Adair County Tuesday night by Columbia Police. Nicolette A. Hare, age 30, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband first degree, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Hare was arrested by Officer Trevor Foster and lodged in the Adair...
A Russell Springs man was recently indicted by a Casey County Grand Jury. Timothy R Eads, 41, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine first degree third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. WJRS News Note: Indictments are a legal accusation. They...
The Russell Springs Police Department released its monthly activity report for the month of April. The police department made 10 drug-related arrests, 28 warrant service arrests, and 8 other arrests. The department performed 14 traffic stops, issued 13 traffic citations, and worked 15 auto collisions. The department also performed 38...
Multiple arrests were made locally on Wednesday by Kentucky State Police and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Laura Dunham, age 38, of Yosemite, charged with possession of heroin. Dunham was arrested by Trooper Brumley with KSP Post 15. Logan Adam Sprague, age 33, of Russell Springs,...
The bracket for the 4th Region Baseball Tournament has been released. The Lakers will host Barren County on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. First-round games are being played at the site of district champions. If the Lakers win, they will move on to play the winner of 13th District...
A Breeding man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police Sunday night. Dylan L. Burton, age 28, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance second offense, and other traffic-related charges.
After falling to Wayne County in the district championship, the Russell County Middle School Lady Laker soccer team got its revenge by defeating Wayne County 2-0 for the conference championship last night in London. The Lady Lakers celebrated with a parade after arriving back into town. The RCMS Lady Lakers...
The Russell County Lady Laker Softball team will begin play in the 16th District Tournament this evening. The Lady Lakers will take on Metcalfe County at 5:30 p.m. at the Kay Morris Softball Complex. The Lady Lakers won both matchups over the Lady Hornets this season. The winner will clinch...
The Lady Laker Softball team dropped its regular season finale at home to Marion County Monday night. The Lady Lakers fell behind 2-0 early off a two-run home run, and could never recover after that, finishing the regular season with a record of 17-11. Sophie Shearer and Emma Popplewell each...
The Laker Baseball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, as the Lakers easily defeated Metcalfe County 12-0 in five innings last night to advance to the 16th District Championship. Trace Stringer, Nathan Lawson, Mayes Gosser, and Maxon Gosser each drove in...
