Tennessee State

Teenagers 15-17-Years-Old Can Now Take Written Portion of Driver's Test Online

By Source Staff
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver's license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online under the proctor's supervision (parent/legal guardian) via Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App.

Williamson Source

One Year From Now, a REAL ID Will be Required to Access Some Federal Facilities, Military Bases and Board Commercial Flights

Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019, and has issued more than 2 million REAL ID credentials to date.
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

