The 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list: Meet the next generation of Silicon Valley

By CNBC.com staff, @CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the tenth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights private companies that grew through the ups and downs of the pandemic and are poised to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. All told, these firms have raised a half-trillion dollars in...

CNBC REVEALS TENTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

CNBC Spotlights 50 Fast-Growing, Innovative Private Startups. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2022− CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the tenth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of fast-growing, innovative private startups harnessing breakthrough technology to develop novel business models and inspire change in public incumbents. The companies included on this year's list take aim at a wide range of solutions to big societal problems – from untangling supply chains to controlling carbon emissions to democratizing access to financial services and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.
