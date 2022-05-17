Russia to expel two Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
May 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was expelling two diplomats from the Finnish embassy in Moscow in retaliation against Helsinki's decision to expel two of its diplomats.
In a statement, it also said it protested against what it said was "Finland's confrontational course towards Russia", apparently referring to Finland's bid to join NATO.
