U.S. Route 160 in Ozark, Howell Counties reduced for improvements – Pilot Car in use

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An entire police force is prepared to walk out. Pierce City officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the newly elected mayor. On Tuesday, Mayor Edward Golubski spoke with KY3 but declined to go on camera. The Mayor said he feels blindsided by the issue. He said he wants the best for the city and is happy to help work with the police to ease their concerns.

PIERCE CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO