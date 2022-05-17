ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

U.S. Route 160 in Ozark, Howell Counties reduced for improvements – Pilot Car in use

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContractor crews will soon begin work to improve U.S. Route 160 in Ozark and Howell Counties. The project includes pavement overlay and adding rumble strips from south Missouri Route...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 2

KTLO

KYTV

