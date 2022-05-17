U.S. Route 160 in Ozark, Howell Counties reduced for improvements – Pilot Car in use

NEAR NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) — Rescue teams are searching for a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River, according to a report from KAIT. According to the Buffalo National River (BNR) Headquarters, the search began Monday evening. The water tossed the canoeist into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal, southwest of Norfork. Another canoer was wearing a life jacket and could get the boat back upright. Rangers have not yet released the names of those involved. Several agencies have assisted in the search, including Buffalo Rangers, state and local law enforcement, and multiple fire departments.
Comments / 2