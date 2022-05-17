ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

MacRumors: Here’s another sign Apple is embracing foldable devices

By Sami Fathi
wraltechwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is testing electronic paper display (EPD) technology for possible implementation in future foldable devices and tablet applications, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said...

ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPad Pro Deals: Save $100 on Apple’s top tablet today

For anyone who’s been checking out the best iPad deals with an iPad Pro in mind, we’ve got all the key iPad Pro deals lined up in one place. To help you out even more, we’ve also looked at why each iPad Pro is worth your time and money, and anything else you need to know about them. Read on while we take you through everything so you get the iPad Pro you need.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro base storage might start at 256GB

Get any new flagship smartphone and it’ll probably come with at least 128GB of storage onboard. The only odd exception is the 2022 iPhone SE refresh, which starts at 64GB. From 128GB, you can bump the flash memory to 256GB on most devices. Some flagships go even higher, offering 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. And some Android devices take microSD cards that let you expand available local storage even more. With that in mind, we expect the iPhone 14 phones to launch with at least 128GB onboard. But one rumor says that iPhone 14 Pro storage might start at double that amount, or 256GB.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple is reportedly testing iPhones with USB-C

Apple is testing iPhones that swap the Lightning port for USB-C, according to a new Bloomberg report from Apple whisperer Mark Gurman. But you shouldn’t expect to see it in this year’s iPhone lineup, as the changeover wouldn’t happen until 2023 “at the earliest,” Gurman says. The report follows reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s tweets this week indicating Apple would swap to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is presumably when that year’s iPhone lineup will be released.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

A USB-C iPhone could be part of a broader move away from Lightning for Apple

Apple may be planning a broader move away from its proprietary Lightning port than was initially suggested in reports earlier in the week. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is working on accessories, including AirPods as well as mouse and keyboard peripherals, that charge via USB-C. Kuo shared the...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iOS 16 will have refreshed Apple apps but look the same as iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's shift toiOS 16 will introduce many major changes to the mobile operating system, a report claims, but it will still apparently look a lot like iOS 15 in terms of design.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple Testing Secondary E Ink Display for Future Foldable Devices and Tablet Applications

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone maker is exploring electronic paper display (EPD) technology for future foldable devices and tablet applications. As per the news story of MacRumors, Kuo said on Twitter that color EPD displays from Chinese company E Ink may be utilized for the device's outermost panel, while a more sophisticated display technology will be used for the larger, folded-out display.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Amazon is finally using the right port on the 7-inch Fire tablet

Amazon is doing away with micro-USB on its updated Fire 7 tablets and finally bringing the charging standard of choice, USB-C, to its highly affordable option starting June 29 for $59.99. Boosted — Along with giving micro-USB the boot (seriously, don’t come back), Amazon says the new 7-inch Fire tablet...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Analyst Says Don't Expect Apple To Give You A Portless iPhone Any Time Soon

Prominent Apple, Inc. AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offered an update on his expectations concerning ports for Apple products in a tweet on Sunday. The analyst, reputed for accurately predicting Apple's moves, suggested that the tech giant may not embrace portless technology for the iPhones, given the limitations of the current wireless technology and the immature MagSafe ecosystem.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Vivo’s new flagship has a bigger, better in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo has announced its latest flagship phone, the X80 Pro, and its most prominent new hardware feature is a larger in-display fingerprint sensor. The active area is far bigger than the small sensors found on most Android phones these days, meaning it’s easier to unlock the phone without looking at the screen to align your thumb.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Visitors to Apple Park Can Now Experience ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’

Apple’s new Tap to Pay on iPhone feature has been spotted in the wild, with one visitor to Apple Park discovering that some of the company’s employees are now taking mobile payments directly on their iPhones. Apple announced the Tap to Pay feature in early February, sharing that...
NFL

