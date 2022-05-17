ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New George Floyd biography explores systemic racism and the global movement

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Umvvv_0fghVz2100

A new biography of George Floyd hits the shelves Tuesday.

The big picture: " His Name is George Floyd ," written by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, seeks to show "how systemic racism shaped George Floyd's life and legacy... telling the story of how one man's tragic experience brought about a global movement for change."

Zoom in: The 432-page book is based on hundreds of interviews with Floyd's friends and family, "civil rights icons" and political leaders, according to the publisher.

What they're saying: Associated Press book reviewer Jeff Rowe writes that the authors did "a masterful, thorough and even-handed job" of achieving their goal of analyzing the policies that impact Floyd's life without "[absolving him] of responsibility for his actions."

Of note: Next week marks two years since Floyd's death under the knee of then-Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the nation .

Go deeper: Read an excerpt of the book via The Washington Post .

Comments / 112

Clint
2d ago

Will the biography include the times he beat women with a pistol? Will it include his violence against others, and his history of pedaling all kinds of drugs? How about his history of gun violence? I'm just curious.

Reply(6)
75
DffrntDrmmr
2d ago

Racism was not the reason George Floyd died, much less 'systemic racism.' That is a lie. When the black prosecutor of the policeman charged with murder in the case was asked why there were not "hate crime" charges, he replied, "We don't have any evidence that Derek Chauvin factored in George Floyd's race as he did what he did."

Reply
51
my tide
2d ago

how much of a story can a drug addict criminal talk we heard it a dozen times it's all about him and his wants and needs the poor little boy that did not get enough love and needs from his mama and who never knew his daddy millions have the same old story

Reply(2)
34
Related
Fox News

MSNBC column claims homeschooling is racist, part of ‘extreme’ ‘evangelical war’ to ‘dismantle’ public schools

In an MSNBC opinion column Friday, columnist Anthea Butler warned about homeschooling being a "project" of evangelicals’ "war against public schools," one that also has "inidious" racist roots. Butler began her piece by mentioning actor Kirk Cameron’s documentary "The Homeschool Awakening" and how it shows that staunch conservatives are...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

EXPLAINER: White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black. Ideas from the “great replacement theory" filled a racist...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
The Atlantic

The America That Killed George Floyd

In the late ’90s, not long after I left Cameroon to attend college in the United States, I learned of a word used in certain African-immigrant communities to refer to African Americans: Akata. It was not uttered with affection; far from it—Akata means “wild animal,” and thus has much in common with the N-word. In my early days here, it wasn’t unusual for me to see a fellow African look at an African American and say, with a sneer, “Look at that Akata,” or “I just don’t understand these Akatas.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jeff Rowe
Person
Toluse Olorunnipa
Person
Robert Samuels
Person
George Washington
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systemic Racism#Biography#Racial Injustice#Associated Press#The Washington Post
Fox News

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors says group flooded with 'White guilt money'

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said the organization is awash with "White guilt money." Cullors made the comment in an MSNBC podcast posted Monday afternoon in response to a question from host Trymaine Lee, who had asked if the organization's "tsunami of flooding" was shocking and if they had guardrails in place to ensure its cash was "being directed in the proper ways."
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Wilfred Reilly: Black Lives Matter Has Led To A 63% Jump In Black Fatal Homicides

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University joined Brian Kilmeade and discussed the increase in black homicide since the Black Lives Matter movement started. Reilly pointed out how in 2014 there were about 6,000 black homicides and after the Ferguson riots and the “Ferguson effect” that jumped to little under 8,000. Then last year, Reilly said there was about 9,900 recorded black murders. The effect of the Black Lives Matter movement has accounted for a jump of 63 % in black fatal homicides and Reilly calls out people like Ben Crump for drastically over inflating the number of unarmed black men shot by the police for fueling the BLM movement. Reilly also spoke about how Critical Race theory is nothing like the Civil Rights movement. Reilly believes most people, regardless of race and class truly want to help one another and it is CRT and BLM that are saying that if a white person wants to help the poor they are doing it for some crooked, manipulative reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
865
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy