ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Fresh off the farm: 8 places to get fruits and vegetables in Brunswick County

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHc12_0fghVmno00

If you don't have green thumbs or fingers, but love fresh, ripe fruits and vegetables, don't fret. Spring has arrived and there will be plenty of farmers markets and farms in Brunswick County that are offering an abundant supply of fruits, vegetables, etc.

Like us on Facebook: Catch more county news at Brunswick Today.

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market

Offering fresh fruit and other produce, the market opens for the season 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 20; afterward open Friday-Sunday. Also the Seaview Crab Company is year-round; hours 2-5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The market is located at 580 River Road, S.E., Belville; 910-371-2456.

Oak Island Farmers and Artisans Market

A great opportunity for Brunswick residents to support local growers and crafters. The market offers baked goods, fresh produce, handmade crafts and artistic masterpieces. Opens 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, May 23-Sept. 5 at Middleton Park, 4610 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island. Details: 910-278-5518 or https://www.southport-oakisland.com/event/oak-island-market-at-the-beach.html.

Shallotte Farmers Market

Also known as Market on Mulberry. Open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 6, located at 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte. Local vendors offering baked goods, arts and crafts, flowers, eggs, herbs, vegetables and fruits, honey, poultry, beans, plants, wine. Details: 910-754-4032.

Southport Summer Market

The seasonal market, long-time favorite of residents and visitors, looking for quality local farm fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers and herbs is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31 at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. The market has over 75 vendors each week, also offering an array of local arts and crafts. Details: https://www.southport-oakisland.com/event/southport-summer-market.html.

Greenlands Farm

Roadside Market/Farm Stand. Roadside Market is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 668 Midway Road, Bolivia. 910-253-7934; https://greenlandsfarm.org/the-farm .

Indigo Farms

Come taste the real farm fresh goodness. Locally grown produce raised with organically based methods and principles. In season produce — Spring greens such as lettuce, spinach, chard, kale, radishes and turnips are in season right now. Strawberry season opens soon. Details: 1542 Hickman Road, Calabash; 910-287-6794; https://indigofarmsmarket.com/ .

Shelton Herb Farm

Growing local grown herbs, vegetables, and native plants, since 1986, The farms is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday year-round, located at 340 Goodman Road, N.E., Leland. Details: 910-253-5964; https://www.sheltonherbfarm.com/ .

Olde Towne Farm Stand

Tim and Gaynell Powell offer fresh melons “sweeter than candy,” fresh vegetables, eggs, jams, and pickles, each Saturday, 1-5 p.m. in front of the Olde Towne Neighborhood Park, located at 10171 N. Olde Towne Wynd, S.E., Leland.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Fresh off the farm: 8 places to get fruits and vegetables in Brunswick County

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Blooms and Branches Garden Center of Wilmington is now open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Blooms and Branches Garden Center is now open to the public at 5523 Oleander Dr. Wilmington, NC 28403. Following the Grand Opening event on May 14th, 2022, Wilmington’s newest garden center is now open with regular hours. Please refer to social media sites for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ready-to-bloom century plant draws visitors to Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - People are flocking to Kure Beach -- but not for the ocean views like you might expect. In fact, the attraction people are hoping to see is a couple of blocks off the oceanfront. “It’s amazing how many people are stopping by,” said David Hall,...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Planning Board approves development of 1,800 new homes near Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A planned development may soon bring nearly 2,000 new families to the Leland area. Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76. Those homes include rentals, single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family units. The project has drawn a number of concerns from community members about both infrastructure and flooding.
LELAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belville, NC
City
Southport, NC
City
Leland, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Industry
City
Oak Island, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Business
Brunswick County, NC
Government
County
Brunswick County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Kick off the summer at the 7th annual Coastal Duck Derby

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The quack is back! A Cape Fear area tradition will return to Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park on Friday, May 20th at 5:30 p.m. when 20,000 yellow rubber ducks race for the finish line in the lazy river. The duck that crosses the finish line first...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

75-year-old restaurant staple coming back to Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, WWAY (WWAY) — A Wrightsville Beach staple and the oldest restaurant in New Hanover County many worried could be gone for good will return in August. Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach owner, Jimmy Gilleece bought King Neptune’s, a restaurant opened almost 75 years ago in Wrightsville Beach that closed down earlier this year.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
ourstate.com

The New Coastal Bucket List

From a cozy seat on her patio — which she’s unveiling soon for the summertime season — Alicia Mitchell surveys the street. New businesses are popping up regularly in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District, where Alicia opened her restaurant, The Kitchen Sink, last fall. And from her nook of the neighborhood, she says the energy is palpable.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Herb Farm#The Seaview Crab Company#Oak Island Farmers
WECT

Brunswick County brush fire is fully contained

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, the brush fire that burned across almost 600 acres of the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County is 100% contained, according to officials with the N.C. Forest Service. Storms on Monday evening brought substantial rain that helped fully...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Ghost hunting aboard the Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington, N.C. — The idea of going aboard a possibly haunted battleship and spending most of the night there in the dark might sound like a bad idea to some people. Normally, I hate scary things. No haunted houses or horror movies for me!. But when local paranormal investigators...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach’s status as fastest-growing city in the US raises public safety concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While Myrtle Beach is known for visitors and new businesses, other recent development in the area has caught the attention of people nationwide. The city was ranked in the top spot of U.S. News and World Report’s “Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S.” The outlet said the rankings are based on net migration to metro areas across the country.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff accepting applications for multiple positions

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the best and brightest individuals who want to help their community, and who want to make a difference. Their webpage describes their open positions, stating, “A career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office offers challenge, excitement,...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WECT

Fox in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health officials confirmed a local fox tested positive for rabies. Reports indicate the rabid fox may have attacked an individual, so the fox was captured and put down. The victim is receiving rabies vaccinations and residents are reminded to be aware and take precautionary...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

On the hunt for blue crabs along the Little River waterfront

Editor's note: Food writer Andre James gives a unique perspective on cuisine across the Myrtle Beach area. In his weekly column, To Butterly A Shrimp, James explores the menus of restaurants so you can learn just what to order during your visit. The democratization of the blue crab has always...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WilmingtonBiz

ILM Hotel Developers Seek 65-foot Height Variance

Developers behind plans to bring a luxury six-story hotel to the Wilmington International Airport Business Park are requesting a height variance from New Hanover County. The proposed Crowne Plaza involves a 150-room hotel, including 5,000 square feet of event space, a restaurant and rooftop bar. ILM Airport Hotel Partners LLC...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery: The Mountains and Beach In North Carolina On Vacation

It is time for your summer vacation and you aren’t ready yet to go too far. Lucky for us here in North Carolina, we can go to the mountains and the beach all in one fun-filled week and you can do it with ease. I know this because that is exactly what my husband and I did this past week.
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WITN

One vote separates New Bern mayoral race, runoff likely

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, and Jeffrey Odham, current New Bern alderman, have only one vote separating them in the New Bern mayoral race. All votes have been tallied and Summers has 2,622 votes to Odham’s 2,621. Because four people ran for...
NEW BERN, NC
Star News

Star News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy