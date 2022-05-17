Fresh off the farm: 8 places to get fruits and vegetables in Brunswick County

If you don't have green thumbs or fingers, but love fresh, ripe fruits and vegetables, don't fret. Spring has arrived and there will be plenty of farmers markets and farms in Brunswick County that are offering an abundant supply of fruits, vegetables, etc.

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market

Offering fresh fruit and other produce, the market opens for the season 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 20; afterward open Friday-Sunday. Also the Seaview Crab Company is year-round; hours 2-5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The market is located at 580 River Road, S.E., Belville; 910-371-2456.

Oak Island Farmers and Artisans Market

A great opportunity for Brunswick residents to support local growers and crafters. The market offers baked goods, fresh produce, handmade crafts and artistic masterpieces. Opens 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, May 23-Sept. 5 at Middleton Park, 4610 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island. Details: 910-278-5518 or https://www.southport-oakisland.com/event/oak-island-market-at-the-beach.html.

Shallotte Farmers Market

Also known as Market on Mulberry. Open 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 6, located at 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte. Local vendors offering baked goods, arts and crafts, flowers, eggs, herbs, vegetables and fruits, honey, poultry, beans, plants, wine. Details: 910-754-4032.

Southport Summer Market

The seasonal market, long-time favorite of residents and visitors, looking for quality local farm fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers and herbs is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31 at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. The market has over 75 vendors each week, also offering an array of local arts and crafts. Details: https://www.southport-oakisland.com/event/southport-summer-market.html.

Greenlands Farm

Roadside Market/Farm Stand. Roadside Market is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 668 Midway Road, Bolivia. 910-253-7934; https://greenlandsfarm.org/the-farm .

Indigo Farms

Come taste the real farm fresh goodness. Locally grown produce raised with organically based methods and principles. In season produce — Spring greens such as lettuce, spinach, chard, kale, radishes and turnips are in season right now. Strawberry season opens soon. Details: 1542 Hickman Road, Calabash; 910-287-6794; https://indigofarmsmarket.com/ .

Shelton Herb Farm

Growing local grown herbs, vegetables, and native plants, since 1986, The farms is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday year-round, located at 340 Goodman Road, N.E., Leland. Details: 910-253-5964; https://www.sheltonherbfarm.com/ .

Olde Towne Farm Stand

Tim and Gaynell Powell offer fresh melons “sweeter than candy,” fresh vegetables, eggs, jams, and pickles, each Saturday, 1-5 p.m. in front of the Olde Towne Neighborhood Park, located at 10171 N. Olde Towne Wynd, S.E., Leland.

