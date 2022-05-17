ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will help the Las Vegas Raiders

By Ashleigh Hollowell, @words_with_ash
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to increasing consumer and regulatory pressures for companies to define and measure sustainability metrics, Microsoft is launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool to not only help companies check these boxes, but see them through. On June 1, the company will launch its Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. An early...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to become a cloud engineer

Have you ever wondered who helps create and maintain the cloud technology behind your Google backup data and Dropbox files? Cloud engineers are IT specialists who handle cloud infrastructure. Cloud engineers allow businesses to integrate cloud technology to keep databases secure and accessible. However, Forbes reported in 2020 that a...
AMAZON
protocol.com

Microsoft's channel leader Rodney Clark is leaving the company

Microsoft channel chief Rodney Clark is leaving the technology giant to take a job at an outside company. The 24-year Microsoft veteran’s departure comes just more than a year after being appointed to what he then described as a “destination role” and “dream job” at Microsoft. Last March, he replaced Gavriella Schuster, who had held the channel chief role for five years.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Self-driving startup Wayve taps Microsoft for 'supercomputer muscle'

LONDON (Reuters) - British startup Wayve said on Wednesday it will use supercomputer infrastructure designed for the firm by its investor Microsoft to process vast amounts of data as it develops machine learning-based models for self-driving cars. Wayve’s technology relies on machine learning using camera sensors fitted on the outside...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Technology#Microsoft Excel#The Las Vegas Raiders#Saas#Leed#Sec
Reuters

Microsoft seeks to dodge EU cloud computing probe with changes

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) will revise its licensing deals and make it easier for cloud service providers to compete, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday, as the U.S. software giant sought to dodge a lengthy EU antitrust probe into its cloud computing business. Microsoft was fined...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NFL
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
protocol.com

Why Google Cloud is providing security for AWS and Azure users too

In August, Google Cloud pledged to invest $10 billion over five years in cybersecurity — a target that looks like it will be easily achieved, thanks to the $5.4 billion deal to acquire Mandiant and reported $500 million acquisition of Siemplify in the first few months of 2022 alone.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tableau enhances links to Salesforce AI as it works to blend more into ecosystem

Today at Tableau’s customer conference in Las Vegas the company announced deeper integration with Einstein, the Salesforce AI platform. Perhaps it’s not surprising that this integration involves CRM data, the bread and butter of the Salesforce platform. Tableau CEO Mark Nelson talked about the possibilities for customers when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The next-generation networks driving the connected retail revolution

Once the preserve of those elusive ‘digitally-native’ enterprises, digital transformation strategies are now common fare across industries and business of all sizes. Most share the same goal: to quickly scale technology, increase agility and improve customer experience so they’re well-placed to take advantage of emerging growth opportunities. Countless different frameworks and roadmaps now exist, but a key determining factor in business’ success or failure - one that’s often forgotten - is whether they can effectively transform their networks.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Kenyan Software Startup Bamba Secures $3.2M Seed Funding

Enterprise software startup Bamba secured $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Presight Ventures, Jigsaw VC and angel investors Mato Peric, Leonard Stiegeler, Laurin Hainy and Thomas Stafford. The startup is based in Nairobi, Kenya and builds mobile-first enterprise software for micro-merchants in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Dig emerges from stealth to help organizations secure their data in public clouds

It’s no secret that data is often the ultimate target for some cybercriminals, yet so many organizations don’t have visibility, context or control over data stored in public cloud environments — like the ones run by Amazon, Google and Microsoft — according to Dig. That’s why the startup has developed a data detection and response (DDR) solution, which it claims can help enterprises discover, protect and govern their cloud data in real time.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

AWS and Temenos team up for speedier banking

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined with cloud banking software provider Temenos for an extended partnership, which will reportedly allow banks to process 100,000 transactions a second. The multi-year agreement will see the full suite of Temenos’s banking solutions offered as part of AWS on an as-a-service basis. Founded...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

When and how to hire your startup’s first growth marketer

I have worked in a wide spectrum of growth roles, ranging from a startup with Series A funding to the 30,000-employee Uber. I’ve witnessed every growth role imaginable, as well as their daily functions, expertise areas and scope. These experiences have provided me with a solid understanding of how...
JOBS
CNBC

China has been quietly building a blockchain platform. Here's what we know

In a speech in 2019, the Chinese leader said blockchain was an "important breakthrough in independent innovation of core technologies." Since then, China has quietly been building a platform that aims to facilitate the deployment of blockchain technology for enterprises. It is called Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN). BSN, which has...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy