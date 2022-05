HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta voted this morning with his wife Mary Grace Barletta at the Southside Fire Station in Hazleton. “Today, I feel great. It’s one year today since I announced. I feel like I've run the campaign that I wanted to; I’ve got to meet so many people. I think our message has resonated. We've been at the top of the polls from the very first day till today," said Lou Barletta. The former Congressman and mayor of Hazleton added that he feels confident heading into election day.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO