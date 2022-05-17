ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Kathy Barnette and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

By Kathy Barnette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe this is the greatest country that has ever existed. But like many Pennsylvanians, I believe our country is in trouble. The America that allowed me to claw my way out of dire poverty is about to come to a close. I grew up on a pig farm...

Fox News

Rep Andy Biggs: Why Does America Have A Baby Formula Shortage But Mexico Does Not?

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to question why the US has a baby formula shortage but Mexico doesn’t. “So you explain to me, why we have a shortage in this country, but if you drive down across the border in Mexico, you don’t have a shortage. And I’m not talking about for the illegal aliens that we have, by the way, a warehouse full of this stuff down in the Donna facility. I’m talking about in Mexico. You look at the pictures, their grocery stores are filled with formula. We don’t have it because our FDA spuriously shut down the biggest manufacturer. And so instead, what we did last night is they voted on this thing. They said we’re going to give more power to the people who caused this and they’re going to be able to go out and basically corner the market on baby formula so that the people who get women, infant, children benefits. That’s half of the formula distributed. They will have all of it and the rest of the country, in other words, the other half they’re not. There’s going to be a shortage for them.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Virginia students backslide after COVID closures, lowered standards create 'disturbing trends': Report

Virginia education officials lowered expectations for student achievement during former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's tenure in office, and the consequences of the move melded with those of the COVID-19 pandemic to formulate the perfect disaster, according to a new report. A recent assessment from Virginia superintendent of public instruction Jillian...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Ozarks family on 'religious sabbatical' in Florida goes missing

A young family that fell out of contact with relatives back in March is still missing – with the trail of activity cold since April. The Ozark County Sheriff's Office is requesting help finding the Ruggles family – a young couple and their baby who have been missing since April. The family departed from their home in southwest Missouri on a "religious sabbatical" back in February, according to officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida parents allegedly attempted to light baby on fire at New York truck stop, sheriff says

Two parents in New York have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop on May 3. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of several fires inside a Love's Travel Plaza in Tyre, New York, and took Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, into custody after they allegedly caused the fires and attempted to "light a one-year-old child on fire," according to authorities. The parents are from West Palm Beach, Florida.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Fox News

Texas search for escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez enters Day 6; largest concentrated manhunt in decades

The search for Texas prison escapee Gonzalo Lopez entered the sixth day Tuesday in what has become the Lone Star State's largest concentrated manhunt in nearly two decades. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) told WFAA Monday that the search for 46-year-old Lopez is the agency’s "largest concentrated manhunt," since 2004 or 2005.
TEXAS STATE
