Tampa Bay Times

Introducing the valedictorians and salutatorians for Pinellas public schools

By Thomas C. Tobin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago

Commencement ceremonies begin Thursday and run through Monday for Pinellas County’s public high schools. Here are some of the students who will be on stage:

Boca Ciega High

Valedictorian

Julia Pierce

GPA: 4.66

Parents: Kristen and George Pierce

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biology

Salutatorian

Jeremiah Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmPjZ_0fghUqC700
Jeremiah Daniels [ Courtesy of Jeremiah Daniels ]

GPA: 4.63

Parents: Jeremiah and Brittney Daniels

College: Florida State university

Major: Computer science

• • •

Clearwater High

Valedictorian

Kelsey Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Az0dx_0fghUqC700
Kelsey Cooper [ Courtesy of Clearwater High ]

GPA: 4.84

Parents: Michelle and James Cooper

College: University of Florida

Major: Microbiology

Salutatorian

Jocelyn Rivera-Prado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R89Ej_0fghUqC700
Jocelyn Rivera-Prado [ Courtesy of Clearwater High ]

GPA: 4.77

Parents: Jocelyn Rivera and Brandi Delhagen

College: University of Florida

Major: Biology

• • •

Countryside High

Valedictorian

Samantha Shackton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbvAx_0fghUqC700
Samantha Shackton [ Courtesy of Samantha Shackton ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0fghUqC700

GPA: 4.80

Parents: William and Elizabeth Shackton

College: University of Central Florida

Major: Aerospace engineering

Salutatorian

Shannon O’Neil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcOQp_0fghUqC700
Shannon O'Neil [ Courtesy of Pinellas County Schools ]

GPA: 4.55

College: University of Florida

• • •

Dunedin High

Valedictorian

Matthew C. Mills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqcin_0fghUqC700
Matthew C. Mills [ Courtesy of Dunedin High ]

GPA: 4.62

Parents: Eric and Amy Mills

College: University of Florida

Major: Civil engineering

Salutatorian

Allison R. Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaOP3_0fghUqC700
Allison R. Smith [ Courtesy of Dunedin High ]

GPA: 4.56

Parents: Chris and Debra Smith

College: St. Petersburg College

Major: Constitutional law or neurology. Minor in music.

• • •

East Lake High

Valedictorian

Sandhya Ganesh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTo8f_0fghUqC700
Sandhya Ganesh [ Courtesy of Sandhya Ganesh ]

GPA: 4.77

Parents: Gayathri Chandrasekaran and Ganesh Ramakrishnan

College: Johns Hopkins University

Major: Biomedical engineering

Salutatorian

Arianna Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipabf_0fghUqC700
Arianna Scott [ Courtesy of Arianna Scott ]

GPA: 4.68

Parents: Jacquelyn and Daryl Scott

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Mathematics with computer science

• • •

Engineering Academy at East Lake High

Valedictorian

Luna Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tuhP_0fghUqC700
Luna Garcia [ Courtesy of Luna Garcia ]

GPA: 4.61

Parents: Elena and Luis Garcia

College: University of Florida

Major: Mechanical engineering

Salutatorian

Isabella Cherin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bsEn_0fghUqC700
Isabella Cherin [ Courtesy of Isabella Cherin ]

GPA: 4.6094

Parents: Lisa and Bill Cherin

College: University of Florida

Major: Chemistry and education sciences

• • •

Gibbs High

Valedictorian

Marissa Baney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ewpz1_0fghUqC700
Marissa Baney [ Courtesy of Marissa Baney ]

GPA: 4.61

Parent: Roseann Baney

College: University of Florida

Major: Urban and regional planning

Salutatorian

Abbie Garretson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyQ0C_0fghUqC700
Abbie Garretson [ Courtesy of Abbie Garretson ]

GPA: 4.53

Parents: Mica Garretson and Shannon Anderson

College: Boston University

Major: Sculpture and communications

• • •

Hollins High

Valedictorian

Drayton Browne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZXGS_0fghUqC700
Drayton Browne [ Courtesy of Drayton Browne ]

GPA: 4.8033

Parents: Drayton Browne Sr. and Josephina Chrisolouris

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biology

Salutatorian

Mia Pineda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Et38o_0fghUqC700
Mia Pineda [ Courtesy of Mia Pineda ]

GPA: 4.7966

Parents: Kristen and Michael Pineda

College: Yale University

Major: Biology

• • •

Lakewood High

Valedictorian

Maya Leigh Rish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vH92_0fghUqC700
Maya Leigh Rish [ Courtesy of Lakewood High ]

GPA: 4.26

Parents: Shannon Hernandez and Chris Rish

College: New College of Florida

Major: Classics

Salutatorian

Diamond Malissa Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAgqV_0fghUqC700
Diamond Malissa Brown [ Courtesy of Lakewood High ]

GPA: 4.21

Parent: Nytia Spearman

College: Florida Atlantic University

Major: Biology or chemistry

• • •

Center for Advanced Technologies at Lakewood High

Valedictorian

Brian Tran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJjJ3_0fghUqC700
Brian Tran [ Courtesy of Brian Tran ]

GPA: 4.61

Parents: Tien Tran and Shirley Tran-Lie

College: Florida Polytechnic University

Major: Computer science: information assurance and cybersecurity

Salutatorian

Jackson Culbreth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK5rG_0fghUqC700
Jackson Culbreth [ Courtesy of Jackson Culbreth ]

GPA: 4.55

Parents: John and Tammy Culbreth

College: University of Florida

Major: Computer science

• • •

Largo High

Valedictorian

Ashley Woodyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoFGT_0fghUqC700
Ashley Woodyard [ Courtesy of Ashley Woodyard ]

GPA: 4.57

Parents: Jason and Becky Woodyard

College: Auburn University

Major: Animal sciences (pre-vet)

Salutatorian

Angelique Tsounis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLnE5_0fghUqC700
Angelique Tsounis [ Courtesy of Angelique Tsounis ]

GPA: 4.55

Parent: Maria Betancourt

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biomedical engineering

International Baccalaureate program at Largo High

Valedictorian

Sammy Nafii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i8yN_0fghUqC700
Sammy Nafii [ Courtesy of Hafida Nekach ]

GPA: 4.72

Parents: Hafida Nekach and Abderrahman Nafii

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biomedical sciences

Salutatorian

Adam Lim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WbiL_0fghUqC700
Adam Lim [ Pinellas County Schools ]

GPA: 4.70

College: University of Florida

• • •

Northeast High

Valedictorian

Caroline Rosalija Daley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9jBC_0fghUqC700
Caroline Rosalija Daley [ Courtesy of Caroline Rosalija Daley ]

GPA: 4.62

Parents: Stefanie and Thomas Daley

College: University of South Florida

Major: Exploratory math, engineering and technology

Salutatorian

Joanna Godfrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXzKs_0fghUqC700
Joanna Godfrey [ Courtesy of Joanna Godfrey ]

GPA: 4.55

Parents: Paula and Richard Godfrey

College: Florida State University

Major: Studio visual arts

• • •

Osceola Fundamental High

Valedictorian

Aaron Rubaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2fEz_0fghUqC700
Aaron Rubaii [ Courtesy of Osceola Fundamental High ]

GPA: 4.7545

Parents: Jafar and Elaine Rubaii

College: University of Florida

Major: Physics and economics (pre-law)

Salutatorian

Eric Cisliek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYSnF_0fghUqC700
Eric Cisliek [ Courtesy of Osceola Fundamental High ]

GPA: 4.75

Parents: Ron and Tanja Cisliek

College: University of Florida

Major: Mechanical and aerospace engineering

• • •

Palm Harbor University High

Valedictorian

Teila Burnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0auD_0fghUqC700
Teila Burnett [ Courtesy of Teila Burnett ]

GPA: 4.6442

Parents: Cathelya and Micheal Burnett

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biomedical sciences

Salutatorian

Lorena Beltran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCEC9_0fghUqC700
Lorena Beltran [ Courtesy of Lorena Beltran ]

GPA: 4.6415

Parents: Pia and Herman Beltran

College: University of South Florida

Major: Nursing

International Baccalaureate program at Palm Harbor University High

Valedictorian

Serena Bhaskar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVQof_0fghUqC700
Serena Bhaskar [ Courtesy of Serena Bhaskar ]

GPA: 4.76

Parents: Anju and Varun Bhaskar

College: Undecided

Major: Biomedical sciences, minor in English

Salutatorian

Emma Jankowska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066BYt_0fghUqC700
Emma Jankowska [ Courtesy of Emma Jankowska ]

GPA: 4.73

Parent: Agnieszka Jankowska

College: Cornell University

Major: Human biology, health and society

Co-salutatorian

Krish Asknani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCgs6_0fghUqC700
Krish Asknani [ Courtesy of Krish Asknani ]

Parents: Dimple and Hitesh Asknani

College: Georgia Institute of Technology

Major: Computer science

• • •

Pinellas Park High

Valedictorian

Caleb Sandige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031Cc6_0fghUqC700
Caleb Sandige [ Courtesy of Caleb Sandige ]

GPA: 4.54

Parents: Julia L. Paniello and Joel S. Sandige

College: The University of South Florida

Major: Political science

Salutatorian

Quoc Lien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DzT7_0fghUqC700
Quoc Lien [ Courtesy of Quoc Lien ]

GPA: 4.53

Parents: Hanh Trinh and Kiet Lien

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biology

• • •

Richard O. Jacobson Technical High

Valedictorian

Kiley Jaindl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkkL8_0fghUqC700
Kiley Jaindl [ Pinellas County Schools ]

GPA: 4.45

College: University of Florida

Co-valedictorian

Faith Patterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh3Zz_0fghUqC700
Faith Patterson [ Courtesy of Faith Patterson ]

GPA: 4.4412

Parent: Mary Patterson

College: Stetson University

Major: Applied mathematics

Salutatorian

Sabryna Neves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPF2w_0fghUqC700
Sabryna Neves [ Courtesy of Sabryna Neves ]

GPA: 4.439

Parents: Jorge and Lidia Neves

College: University of South Florida

Major: Biology (pre-med)

• • •

Seminole High

Valedictorian

Mackenzie Duford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceW8N_0fghUqC700
Mackenzie Duford [ Courtesy of Seminole High ]

GPA: 4.7407

Parent: Sarah Duford

College: Emory University

Salutatorian

Megan Arbuckle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTlV2_0fghUqC700
Megan Arbuckle [ Courtesy of Seminole High ]

GPA: 4.7404

Parents: Valerie and Craig Arbuckle

College: University of Florida

Major: Computer science

• • •

St. Petersburg High

Valedictorian

Nina Le

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRcVN_0fghUqC700
Nina Le [ Pinellas County Schools ]

GPA: 4.52

College: Florida State University

Salutatorian

Avery Guinagh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAjaB_0fghUqC700
Avery Guinagh [ Pinellas County Schools ]

GPA: 4.48

College: University of Central Florida

International Baccalaureate program at St. Petersburg High

Valedictorian

Kasha Tyranski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZlRk_0fghUqC700
Kasha Tyranski [ Courtesy of Kasha Tyranski ]

GPA: 4.72

Parents: Gaet and Tanja Tyranski

College: Stanford University

Major: Economics and international relations

Salutatorian

Marisa Agustines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxUff_0fghUqC700
Marisa Agustines [ Courtesy of Marisa Agustines ]

GPA: 4.70

Parents: Rachel and Joe Agustines

College: Tulane University

Major: Psychology (pre-med)

• • •

Tarpon Springs High

Valedictorian

Andrew Theophilopoulos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4669hi_0fghUqC700
Andrew Theophilopoulos [ Courtesy of Tarpon Springs High ]

GPA: 4.89

Parents: Dean and Ellyn Theophilopoulos

College: University of Florida

Major: Industrial engineering

Salutatorian

Elizabeth Mccreary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF0NG_0fghUqC700
Elizabeth Mccreary [ Courtesy of Tarpon Springs High ]

GPA: 4.84

Parents: Susan Saesnick and Richard Mccreary

College: University of Florida

Major: Environmental engineering

• • •

St. Petersburg Collegiate - Gibbs campus

Valedictorian

Cade Finney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xrxb_0fghUqC700
Cade Finney [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Collegiate High ]

GPA: 4.7857

Parents: Colleen Marie Riley-Finney and Paul Nathan Finney

College: University of Florida

Major: Nuclear engineering

Salutatorian

Amber Kopkau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVb18_0fghUqC700
Amber Kopkau [ St. Petersburg Collegiate High ]

GPA: 4.7830

Parents: Jaime and Chris Kopkau

College: University of South Florida (St. Petersburg campus)

Major: Biology (pre-med)

• • •

St. Petersburg Collegiate - Tarpon Springs

Valedictorian

Karri McCloe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5hrE_0fghUqC700
Karri McCloe [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Collegiate High ]

GPA: 4.67

Parents: Kylie and Edward McCloe

College: University of Florida

Major: Nursing

Salutatorian

Arianna Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3385z6_0fghUqC700
Arianna Bell [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Collegiate High ]

GPA: 4.6

Parents: Vivian Mills and Brian Bell

College: University of Florida

Major: Civil engineering

• • •

