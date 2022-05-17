Introducing the valedictorians and salutatorians for Pinellas public schools
Commencement ceremonies begin Thursday and run through Monday for Pinellas County’s public high schools. Here are some of the students who will be on stage:
Boca Ciega High
Valedictorian
Julia Pierce
GPA: 4.66
Parents: Kristen and George Pierce
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biology
Salutatorian
Jeremiah Daniels
GPA: 4.63
Parents: Jeremiah and Brittney Daniels
College: Florida State university
Major: Computer science
• • •
Clearwater High
Valedictorian
Kelsey Cooper
GPA: 4.84
Parents: Michelle and James Cooper
College: University of Florida
Major: Microbiology
Salutatorian
Jocelyn Rivera-Prado
GPA: 4.77
Parents: Jocelyn Rivera and Brandi Delhagen
College: University of Florida
Major: Biology
• • •
Countryside High
Valedictorian
Samantha Shackton
GPA: 4.80
Parents: William and Elizabeth Shackton
College: University of Central Florida
Major: Aerospace engineering
Salutatorian
Shannon O’Neil
GPA: 4.55
College: University of Florida
• • •
Dunedin High
Valedictorian
Matthew C. Mills
GPA: 4.62
Parents: Eric and Amy Mills
College: University of Florida
Major: Civil engineering
Salutatorian
Allison R. Smith
GPA: 4.56
Parents: Chris and Debra Smith
College: St. Petersburg College
Major: Constitutional law or neurology. Minor in music.
• • •
East Lake High
Valedictorian
Sandhya Ganesh
GPA: 4.77
Parents: Gayathri Chandrasekaran and Ganesh Ramakrishnan
College: Johns Hopkins University
Major: Biomedical engineering
Salutatorian
Arianna Scott
GPA: 4.68
Parents: Jacquelyn and Daryl Scott
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Major: Mathematics with computer science
• • •
Engineering Academy at East Lake High
Valedictorian
Luna Garcia
GPA: 4.61
Parents: Elena and Luis Garcia
College: University of Florida
Major: Mechanical engineering
Salutatorian
Isabella Cherin
GPA: 4.6094
Parents: Lisa and Bill Cherin
College: University of Florida
Major: Chemistry and education sciences
• • •
Gibbs High
Valedictorian
Marissa Baney
GPA: 4.61
Parent: Roseann Baney
College: University of Florida
Major: Urban and regional planning
Salutatorian
Abbie Garretson
GPA: 4.53
Parents: Mica Garretson and Shannon Anderson
College: Boston University
Major: Sculpture and communications
• • •
Hollins High
Valedictorian
Drayton Browne
GPA: 4.8033
Parents: Drayton Browne Sr. and Josephina Chrisolouris
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biology
Salutatorian
Mia Pineda
GPA: 4.7966
Parents: Kristen and Michael Pineda
College: Yale University
Major: Biology
• • •
Lakewood High
Valedictorian
Maya Leigh Rish
GPA: 4.26
Parents: Shannon Hernandez and Chris Rish
College: New College of Florida
Major: Classics
Salutatorian
Diamond Malissa Brown
GPA: 4.21
Parent: Nytia Spearman
College: Florida Atlantic University
Major: Biology or chemistry
• • •
Center for Advanced Technologies at Lakewood High
Valedictorian
Brian Tran
GPA: 4.61
Parents: Tien Tran and Shirley Tran-Lie
College: Florida Polytechnic University
Major: Computer science: information assurance and cybersecurity
Salutatorian
Jackson Culbreth
GPA: 4.55
Parents: John and Tammy Culbreth
College: University of Florida
Major: Computer science
• • •
Largo High
Valedictorian
Ashley Woodyard
GPA: 4.57
Parents: Jason and Becky Woodyard
College: Auburn University
Major: Animal sciences (pre-vet)
Salutatorian
Angelique Tsounis
GPA: 4.55
Parent: Maria Betancourt
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biomedical engineering
International Baccalaureate program at Largo High
Valedictorian
Sammy Nafii
GPA: 4.72
Parents: Hafida Nekach and Abderrahman Nafii
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biomedical sciences
Salutatorian
Adam Lim
GPA: 4.70
College: University of Florida
• • •
Northeast High
Valedictorian
Caroline Rosalija Daley
GPA: 4.62
Parents: Stefanie and Thomas Daley
College: University of South Florida
Major: Exploratory math, engineering and technology
Salutatorian
Joanna Godfrey
GPA: 4.55
Parents: Paula and Richard Godfrey
College: Florida State University
Major: Studio visual arts
• • •
Osceola Fundamental High
Valedictorian
Aaron Rubaii
GPA: 4.7545
Parents: Jafar and Elaine Rubaii
College: University of Florida
Major: Physics and economics (pre-law)
Salutatorian
Eric Cisliek
GPA: 4.75
Parents: Ron and Tanja Cisliek
College: University of Florida
Major: Mechanical and aerospace engineering
• • •
Palm Harbor University High
Valedictorian
Teila Burnett
GPA: 4.6442
Parents: Cathelya and Micheal Burnett
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biomedical sciences
Salutatorian
Lorena Beltran
GPA: 4.6415
Parents: Pia and Herman Beltran
College: University of South Florida
Major: Nursing
International Baccalaureate program at Palm Harbor University High
Valedictorian
Serena Bhaskar
GPA: 4.76
Parents: Anju and Varun Bhaskar
College: Undecided
Major: Biomedical sciences, minor in English
Salutatorian
Emma Jankowska
GPA: 4.73
Parent: Agnieszka Jankowska
College: Cornell University
Major: Human biology, health and society
Co-salutatorian
Krish Asknani
Parents: Dimple and Hitesh Asknani
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Major: Computer science
• • •
Pinellas Park High
Valedictorian
Caleb Sandige
GPA: 4.54
Parents: Julia L. Paniello and Joel S. Sandige
College: The University of South Florida
Major: Political science
Salutatorian
Quoc Lien
GPA: 4.53
Parents: Hanh Trinh and Kiet Lien
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biology
• • •
Richard O. Jacobson Technical High
Valedictorian
Kiley Jaindl
GPA: 4.45
College: University of Florida
Co-valedictorian
Faith Patterson
GPA: 4.4412
Parent: Mary Patterson
College: Stetson University
Major: Applied mathematics
Salutatorian
Sabryna Neves
GPA: 4.439
Parents: Jorge and Lidia Neves
College: University of South Florida
Major: Biology (pre-med)
• • •
Seminole High
Valedictorian
Mackenzie Duford
GPA: 4.7407
Parent: Sarah Duford
College: Emory University
Salutatorian
Megan Arbuckle
GPA: 4.7404
Parents: Valerie and Craig Arbuckle
College: University of Florida
Major: Computer science
• • •
St. Petersburg High
Valedictorian
Nina Le
GPA: 4.52
College: Florida State University
Salutatorian
Avery Guinagh
GPA: 4.48
College: University of Central Florida
International Baccalaureate program at St. Petersburg High
Valedictorian
Kasha Tyranski
GPA: 4.72
Parents: Gaet and Tanja Tyranski
College: Stanford University
Major: Economics and international relations
Salutatorian
Marisa Agustines
GPA: 4.70
Parents: Rachel and Joe Agustines
College: Tulane University
Major: Psychology (pre-med)
• • •
Tarpon Springs High
Valedictorian
Andrew Theophilopoulos
GPA: 4.89
Parents: Dean and Ellyn Theophilopoulos
College: University of Florida
Major: Industrial engineering
Salutatorian
Elizabeth Mccreary
GPA: 4.84
Parents: Susan Saesnick and Richard Mccreary
College: University of Florida
Major: Environmental engineering
• • •
St. Petersburg Collegiate - Gibbs campus
Valedictorian
Cade Finney
GPA: 4.7857
Parents: Colleen Marie Riley-Finney and Paul Nathan Finney
College: University of Florida
Major: Nuclear engineering
Salutatorian
Amber Kopkau
GPA: 4.7830
Parents: Jaime and Chris Kopkau
College: University of South Florida (St. Petersburg campus)
Major: Biology (pre-med)
• • •
St. Petersburg Collegiate - Tarpon Springs
Valedictorian
Karri McCloe
GPA: 4.67
Parents: Kylie and Edward McCloe
College: University of Florida
Major: Nursing
Salutatorian
Arianna Bell
GPA: 4.6
Parents: Vivian Mills and Brian Bell
College: University of Florida
Major: Civil engineering
• • •
Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!
Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.
Comments / 1