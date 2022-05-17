Vote for the southwestern Illinois Baseball Player of the Week May 9-14

Vote for the Belleville News-Democrat’s Baseball Prep of the Week . Poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 19. To vote again, hit refresh.

Want to nominate an athlete? The BND Athlete of the Week highlights high school varsity softball and baseball players who put in outstanding performances from the week prior to the opening of the poll. If you want to suggest someone to be included, send an email to Garen Vartanian at gvartanian@bnd.com .

Please include the athlete’s name , school, class, position, and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers. People also may submit the same athlete from week to week.

We are planning to post the results later this week after the poll closes.

Thanks for your responses! If you’re having any trouble viewing the poll, try turning off your ad blocker.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Ethan Bagwell, Collinsville High School, sophomore, P. Bagwell struck out 12 Belleville East batters and allowed just 5 hits and 2 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in helping the Kahoks to a 4-3 win in the Southwestern Conference matchup against the state-ranked Lancers. Bagwell has allowed just 26 hits in 35 innings this spring while posting a 3.00 earned run average and 60 strikeouts.

Connor Bain, Triad High School, senior, P/CF. Last week, Bain went 2-for-4 against Civic Memorial with 3 runs scored, 3 RBI and 2 home runs, one of which tied the game and the other that walked off the win for the Knights. Bain also went 2-for-3 against Mt. Vernon, 3-for-5 against Belleville East and 1-for-3 against Alton Marquette with a grand slame and 5 RBI. On the season, Bain is hitting .342 with 7 home runs, 21 RBI and 36 runs scored. Bain also is 3-1 on the mound this spring with a 2.75 earned run avarage and 76 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

Brendan Brock, Mascoutah High School, senior, C. In action last week, Brock went 6-for-13 with 5 RBI, including a 3-for-4, 4 RBI performance against Waterloo. Brock is batting .530 on the season with 7 home runs, 13 doubles, 4 triples, 47 runs scored and 35 RBI.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault Catholic High School, junior, C/SS. In recent action, Hanvey collected 4 hits and 5 RBI in a win against Metro-East Lutheran and 2 hits and an RBI against Valmeyer. On the season, Hanvey is hitting .447 with 31 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 1 home run, 24 singles, 11 doubles and 2 triples

JD Kramer, Belleville West High School, senior, P/C/1B. In recent action, Kramer fired a complete-game 6-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of Alton and also collected 2 hits and 4 RBI against Freeburg. Kramer is batting .348 on the season and 15 RBI, while, on the mound, posting 3 victories and a 3.02 earned run average. Of note, Kramer has pitched the most complete games of anyone in the Southwestern Conference and also has the best strike to walk ratio in the league and leads his team in hitting.

Chase Lewis, Breese Central High School, junior, 3B/C/P. In 4 games last week vs. Mater Dei, O’Fallon, North Clay and East Alton Wood River, Lewis went 11-16 for a .688 average with 1 double, 2 home runs, 4 RBI and scored 5 runs scored. On the season, Lewis is hitting .414 with 3 home runs, 34 RBI and 27 runs scored. Addtionally, Lewis is 2-1 on the mound this spring with 1 save and a 2.91 earned run average with 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

Matt Miscik, Highland High School, senior, P/1B. In action last week, Miscik went 6-for-11 in a doubleheader sweep of Jerseyville and a win against Gateway Legacy Christian. He also earned a victory against the Panthers, allowing just 4 hits and 1 earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Miscik is batting .395 on the season with 3 home runs and 31 RBI. He also is 4-1 on the mound this spring with a 2.79 earned run average and 46 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

Sammy Ritter, Belleville East High School, senior, OF/C. Ritter went 5-for-11 last week with 2 doubles and 7 RBI. On the season, Ritter has 2 home runs, 21 RBI and 16 runs scored.