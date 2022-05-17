ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marco Rubio, Val Demings Exchange Shots on Economy, Border Security and Abortion

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJSAu_0fghU1hf00

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., exchanged fire with U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., the favorite to win the Democratic nomination to challenge him in November.

Over the weekend, at a GOP event in Polk County, Rubio looked to tie Demings to the Democratic leadership in Washington and hit her on the economy.

“This is an election where people that may disagree with you or me on a bunch of issues but really think the country’s headed in the wrong direction think we need to send some people up [to Washington] that think we need to stop this direction and put us back on the right one, and bring some common sense back to politics,” Rubio said.

“My opponent [Val Demings] has voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time,” Rubio said. “If you vote with Pelosi 100 percent of the time, I don’t think that reflects common sense or is what Florida looks like.

“We’re not just deciding which party is in charge or which team wins. At stake is the identity of the nation. At stake is what all these young people that are here, what the country is going to look like in 10 or 15 years,” he continued.

Rubio’s team also hit Demings on immigration insisting her record in Congress includes “voting against legislation that would have allowed for the detention and deportation of illegal immigrant gang members, like those in MS-13; voting against the border wall and security funding; voting in favor of sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants voting” The Rubio campaign also insisted “Demings recently reaffirmed her support for eliminating Title 42, which gives border patrol the ability to turn away illegal immigrants – she’s supported the move for over a year.”

In the meantime, with a draft decision leaked earlier this month showing that five justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, Demings looked to define the race on abortion.

“Marco Rubio wants to overturn Roe v. Wade. I would vote to save it,” Demings noted.

“In the U.S. Senate, I will be a fierce advocate for women’s rights and a public servant for the needs of all Floridians,” she insisted.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) fired back on Demings on the issue.

“Val Demings supports abortion up until the moment of birth. Her barbaric and concerningly inhumane stance on human life is not a change Floridians support,” said Julia Friedland, a spokeswoman for the RNC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Abortion Rights#D Fla#Democratic#Gop
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy