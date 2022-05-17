ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston faith community rallies after racist hate crimes in Evanston and Buffalo

By Aviva Bechky, Avani Kalra
Daily Northwestern
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This article discusses anti-Black hate crimes and murders. Standing in front of a crowd of about 200, Rev. Kalif Crutcher of New Hope Evanston called for police reform, school environments safe from racism and the passage of further voting rights. “We must demand justice. We must demand...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Evanston Township High School requiring masks starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston Township High School will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Monday.Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The new mandate comes in response to the CDC's updated High COVID-19 Community Risk Level in Evanston.The City of Evanston is not presently reinstating a mask mandate, but the city's Department of Health and Human Services says masks should be worn in public – regardless of vaccination status. Also advised are socializing outdoors and avoiding poorly-ventilated indoor settings, getting tested before a family and public event, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and following CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.In Evanston, it is estimated that about 90 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and the focus has shifted on getting people to stay up on booster shots.Chicago and suburban Cook County are at a "medium" COVID-19 risk level. Suburban Cook County for these purposes excludes Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park, and Stickney Township, which each have their own health departments.  
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Residents weigh in on final Twiggs Park skate park design at community meeting

Residents shared opinions about the design for the skate park slated to be built in Twiggs Park at Tuesday’s final public meeting. At the meeting, the design team presented the final design for Evanston’s first permanent skate park. It will feature four zones: the entry area, intermediate street area, advanced bowl area and beginner bonus area.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Trigger the Return of Mask Mandates in Chicago?

Chicago could soon reach a high alert level for COVID, but that doesn't necessarily mean mask mandates will return right away, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. While masks are "strongly recommended" across the city with cases spiking, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she's watching a different metric to determine if mandates will return.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

First City Colleges, then off to the races

Jemese Marks walked the Wintrust Arena stage earlier this month to receive her associate’s degree. She was one of about 1,400 students who attended City Colleges of Chicago commencement ceremonies at their seven colleges to celebrate their achievements. Marks, an Austin resident, earned her associate in applied science degree...
CHICAGO, IL
