Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Council authorizes grant submission for business park development; tables community center planning

WGIL - Galesburg's news
 2 days ago

Galesburg City Council on Monday, May 16th authorized submitting a grant application that if approved could land a $45 million investment in the Galesburg Business Park. The developer wants to construct a loop track and related infrastructure for an ag/rail-related endeavor. The city would operate as a pass-through entity for half...

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

